Investigation into New Jersey voter registration system reveals more issues, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says

New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission incorrectly approved hundreds of voter registrations for people who identified themselves as under 18 or were incarcerated for an indictable offense, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Wednesday.

These incorrect approvals were revealed as part of an ongoing statewide investigation into a "serious software error," uncovered in July, that led to about 400 noncitizens casting ballots in previous elections. Sherrill said her administration has directed the MVC to adopt more stringent security measures going forward.

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"Leaving no stone unturned, I directed my administration to conduct a thorough review of all voter-registration processes at the MVC and implement reforms to strengthen those processes," Sherrill said in a statement. "The review surfaced two issues. Neither issue involved noncitizens. … The review showed that this issue had gone undetected and unaddressed, with some going as far back as a decade."

Registrations for about 750 people were processed between June 2023 and June 2024 despite them answering "no" to an age-eligibility question. However, their birthdates show they were old enough to vote, suggesting they likely pressed an incorrect button by mistake, Sherrill said. Their registrations were not legally valid, but no underage person voted as a result of the error, she said.

Within this group, about 380 people had no other valid forms of registration and did not vote. Their names are being deleted from voter rolls. About 320 people potentially have other valid registrations and voted. Their cases are being reviewed at the county level. About 50 people who voted were registered only due to the error. Their records are being deleted and their cases are being reviewed by counties.

Additionally, the MVC's reentry program, which aims to help people returning from prison, addiction treatment or military service secure proper identification, found 340 potentially improper registrations dating back to 2016. Also, 60 people were identified as "currently serving a sentence of incarceration for an indictable offense," Sherrill said. New Jersey law prevents people serving time for an "indictable offense" — the state's legal equivalent of a felony — from voting.

The review did not disclose whether anyone improperly registered through the reentry program voted. All 340 records will be sent to county election officials to review whether their names should be deleted from voter rolls.

As a result of these findings, Sherrill said the MVC will implement a daily audit system that confirms every voter registration record accurately reflects the individual's responses and flags incomplete records for manual review. The MVC also will expand the number of languages that voter registration questions are available in, update webpages to reflect eligibility requirements and develop a question that prompts respondents to confirm they are not currently incarcerated for an indictable offense.

"I promised New Jerseyans that we would get to the bottom of this issue and be transparent every step of the way," Sherrill said. "That is exactly what I will continue to do. Our investigation is ongoing, we will follow the facts wherever they lead, fix the problems we inherited, do it the right way and hold those responsible accountable."

Security company IDEMIA was identified as the technology vendor responsible for the system error in July. The company said in a statement that it operated in the manner directed by the state.

"IDEMIA's software accurately recorded applicants' responses and operated according to state specifications," Lisa Shoemaker, spokesperson for the company, told the Inquirer. "We do not determine eligibility or register voters. The MVC sends data to the Division of Elections, which is responsible for validating the information and determining voter eligibility."