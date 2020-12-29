More Events:

December 29, 2020

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offering New Year's Eve ice skating

There will be no fireworks over the Delaware River, however

By Sinead Cummings
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
New Year's Eve ice skating Matt Stanley/DRWC

Winterfest at the Delaware River Waterfront is open on New Year's Eve. Masks must be worn and tickets for ice skating can be purchased in advance online.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

As in previous years, the Delaware River waterfront attraction is offering ice skating sessions for the holiday. However, there will be no 6 p.m. or midnight fireworks from Rivers Casino, formerly SugarHouse Casino, to ring in 2021.

RELATED: Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event

Instead, all ages are invited to enjoy the rink on Thursday, Jan. 31, and then watch the NBC10 New Year’s Eve special, the Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest or one of the other specials on TV.

New Year's Eve skating tickets can be purchased online. The event includes music, holiday favors and celebratory countdowns every hour.

Ice skating admission is $5 and skate rentals are $10. Timed tickets allow for 90 minutes inside the ice skating zone.

Cabins and fire pits can be rented out in advance online, as well. Any areas at Winterfest that don't require a reservation are available on a first come, first served basis.

Winterfest will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

