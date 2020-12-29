Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offering New Year's Eve ice skating

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

As in previous years, the Delaware River waterfront attraction is offering ice skating sessions for the holiday. However, there will be no 6 p.m. or midnight fireworks from Rivers Casino, formerly SugarHouse Casino, to ring in 2021.

Instead, all ages are invited to enjoy the rink on Thursday, Jan. 31, and then watch the NBC10 New Year’s Eve special, the Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest or one of the other specials on TV.

New Year's Eve skating tickets can be purchased online. The event includes music, holiday favors and celebratory countdowns every hour.



Ice skating admission is $5 and skate rentals are $10. Timed tickets allow for 90 minutes inside the ice skating zone.



Cabins and fire pits can be rented out in advance online, as well. Any areas at Winterfest that don't require a reservation are available on a first come, first served basis.



Winterfest will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.