Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly

It's almost the end of the decade. If you're looking to make your way into 2020 with a glass in hand, then check out our roundup of New Year's Eve parties taking place in Philly.

Some offer views of the Rivers Casino fireworks at midnight, while others promise hours of dancing, and many include open bars and Champagne toasts.

You can party into the new year at the Delaware River waterfront by purchasing a ticket to Blue Cross RiverRink's evening event. Enjoy great views of Rivers Casino's midnight fireworks show, plus everything Winterfest has to offer.

There's an ice skating rink, fire pits, arcade games, a decorated indoor space, a bar with beer and warm cocktails, and a variety of food.

Tickets to skate and watch the fireworks are $45 per person. If you don't want to skate, the price is $35.

Location: 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Maria Young/DRWC The garden at Cherry Street Pier.

Another place along the Delaware River waterfront to watch the fireworks is Cherry Street Pier.

On New Year's Eve, enjoy a DJ, photo booth and make-and-take art stations at the open-air space while waiting for the clock to strike midnight. Tickets to the party are $25 and a complimentary Mainstay United Fruit IPA is included.

Location: 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



The Moshulu is also a prime location to watch the midnight fireworks. Guests can board the ship docked at Penn's Landing to party into the new year.

Tickets ($85) to the New Year's Eve bash on The Deck include a three-hour open bar, food and entertainment by two DJs and a band. That means guests can let loose on three dance floors while aboard the boat.

Location: 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



The Center City bar with a massive ball pit is throwing a New Year's Eve party. There will be an open bar from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., a DJ and a Champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets are $75 through Christmas, then the price increases to $90.

Location: 1635 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 (use back entrance)

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films The ceiling of Blume. The space is filled with flowers.

Located near Rittenhouse Square, the floral-filled hotspot is celebrating New Year's Eve with an open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., passed hors d’oeuvres and DJ entertainment.

Tickets are $90, but you can also opt to upgrade to a VIP experience.

Location: 1500 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



You can ring in 2020 inside Photo Pop Philly at The Bourse. The exhibit, filled with winter wonderland-themed murals and installations, offers plenty of photo opportunities, plus there will be a DJ and open bar to celebrate the holiday. Tickets to attend are $49.

Location: 111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

At Tradesman's, enjoy a five-hour open bar beginning at 9 p.m. The New Year's Eve party also will include passed hors d’oeuvres and a DJ.

Tickets are $90, but you can upgrade your experience with reserved seats or bottle service for an added cost.

Location: 1322 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Courtesy of/The Trestle Inn The Trestle Inn is throwing a New Year's Eve party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Dance into 2020 at The Trestle Inn's New Year's Eve party.

There will be a DJ spinning vinyl records, go-go dancers, a midnight Champagne toast and drink specials. Admission is $10 before 11 p.m. and $15 after. There are no advance ticket sales, so just show up ready to shake and shimmy.



Location: 339 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Morgan's Pier has closed for the season, but the folks behind the popular summer hangout are taking over another Delaware River waterfront venue to ring in 2020. Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Craft Hall and enjoy an open bar, Champagne toast and dancing.

Tickets are $75 through Christmas, then the price will increase to $90.

Location: 901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123



Courtesy of/Neff Germantown Garden is throwing a New Year's Eve party with an open bar.

The Northern Liberties lounge is throwing a New Year's Eve party with an open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets to attend are $59.

A VIP table for $175 per person (minimum 6 people) is also available. The package include food and choice of bottles throughout the night.

Location: 1029 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

The new Italian restaurant, Cicala, at the Divine Lorraine is celebrating New Year's Eve with a party featuring live jazz, a four-hour open bar, a prosecco toast at midnight and delicious food. There will be a raw bar, pasta station, passed hors d'oeuvers and bite-sized Italian desserts. Tickets to attend are $200.

Location: 699 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



Celebrate New Year's Eve at Rec & Royal, a nightclub in Rittenhouse with arcade games and karaoke.

In addition to a five-hour open bar, the party will feature multiple DJs, multiple screens to watch the ball drop at midnight, a Champagne toast and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $109.

Location: 111 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



