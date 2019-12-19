Rooftop bar at Continental Midtown offers holiday cocktails

Stephen Starr's Continental Midtown in Center City has transformed its enclosed rooftop bar into a winter wonderland.

The space, filled with twinkling lights and lounge seats, gives off retro après-ski vibes. To drink, there are festively-named cocktails, like the Bunny Slope and Ski Bum.

Below is the holiday drinks menu, as well as pictures of the revamped bar area.

The Continental Midtown is located at 1801 Chestnut St. Look for the giant cocktail olive sticking out from the building.

For those who have never visited the martini bar and restaurant before, it offers sharable plates, like cheesesteak egg rolls, shoestring fries and lobster mac 'n' cheese, and fun cocktails, such as The Astronaut with Tang drink mix and The Twizzel with a candy garnish.

Continental Midtown's rooftop bar is decorated for the holidays.



Rooftop bars aren't just for summertime sips.



Grab a festive cocktail from the bar.



The menu of creative, wintery cocktails available from the rooftop bar.



