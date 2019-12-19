More Events:

Rooftop bar at Continental Midtown offers holiday cocktails

The lounge has been transformed for winter

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Cocktails
Continental Midtown holiday bar Courtesy of/Gab Bonghi

You can gather with friends to enjoy festive drinks like the Milk & Cookies hot cocktail.

Stephen Starr's Continental Midtown in Center City has transformed its enclosed rooftop bar into a winter wonderland.

The space, filled with twinkling lights and lounge seats, gives off retro après-ski vibes. To drink, there are festively-named cocktails, like the Bunny Slope and Ski Bum.

Below is the holiday drinks menu, as well as pictures of the revamped bar area.

The Continental Midtown is located at 1801 Chestnut St. Look for the giant cocktail olive sticking out from the building. 

For those who have never visited the martini bar and restaurant before, it offers sharable plates, like cheesesteak egg rolls, shoestring fries and lobster mac 'n' cheese, and fun cocktails, such as The Astronaut with Tang drink mix and The Twizzel with a candy garnish. 

Continental Midtown holiday barCourtesy of/Gab Bonghi

Continental Midtown's rooftop bar is decorated for the holidays.


Continental Midtown holiday barCourtesy of/Gab Bonghi

Rooftop bars aren't just for summertime sips.


Continental Midtown holiday barCourtesy of/Gab Bonghi

Grab a festive cocktail from the bar.


Continental Midtown holiday barCourtesy of/Continental Midtown

The menu of creative, wintery cocktails available from the rooftop bar.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

