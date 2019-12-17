Michael Schulson opens Via Locusta, a new Italian restaurant in Rittenhouse

Michael Schulson, founder and CEO of Schulson Collective, who owns Alpen Rose, Double Knot, Harp & Crown and other popular restaurants in Philadelphia, is opening a new Italian restaurant in Rittenhouse.



Via Locusta from Schulson, his wife and business partner Nina Tinari, and chef and business partner Jeff Michaud, opens for dinner Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The restaurant's address is 1723 Locust St.



The menu, created by Michaud and executive chef Ed Pinello, focuses on pasta dishes. There will be a selection of 10 to 12 that will change regularly, made with locally-sourced, fresh-milled flour and fruits and vegetables from Pennsylvania farms.

Guests also can expect focaccia, made in-house with fresh cheese and fermented sausage, small plates featuring crudo and veggies and larger plates to share with meat, poultry and fish.

Via Locusta's dining room seats 40 guests, while the bar seats 10. The space was designed by Home Studios, which also worked on Schulson Collective's Giuseppe & Sons, 1523 Sansom St.

The new restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.

Below are photos of Via Locusta's interior, as well as some of the dishes.

Marissa Evans/for PhillyVoice Inside Via Locusta in Rittenhouse, which opens Dec. 17.

Marissa Evans/for PhillyVoice Via Locusta's menu includes an ever-changing selection of 10 to 12 pasta dishes.

Marissa Evans/for PhillyVoice The crudo at Via Locusta.

Marissa Evans/for PhillyVoice Via Locusta is located at 1723 Locust Street.

Marissa Evans/for PhillyVoice Via Locusta offers shareable plates, pastas and a few larger dishes.

