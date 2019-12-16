A look at the food Porcos and Small Oven Pastry Shop are serving

Small Oven Pastry Shop and Porcos, located next to each other at 2204 Washington Ave., where Kermit's Bake Shoppe once was, will open Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Pastry chef Chad Durkin, who was director of research and product development for celebrity chef Buddy Valastro of Carlo's Bakery, announced he was opening the dual-concept operation in mid-October.



Small Oven is a pastry shop and cafe, where Durkin's bite-sized pastries will be available for purchase from the display case. The desserts will be priced at $3-$3.50 each.

Guests can sit and enjoy coffee, tea or cold beverages with their treats. Additionally, Durkin will encourage guests to BYOB.



Next door at Porcos, a porchetteria and speciality sandwich shop, guests can order Italian-style roast pork sandwiches from the walk-up to-go window. Other sandwiches, plus vegetarian options and salads, will be available, too.

Porcos will serve food Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until they sell out, while Small Oven will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Below are photos of some of the menu items.

