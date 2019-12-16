More Culture:

December 16, 2019

A look at the food Porcos and Small Oven Pastry Shop are serving

The porchetteria and speciality pastry shop are ready to open on Washington Avenue

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Small Oven Pastry Shop

Small Oven Pastry Shop has a display case filled with miniature pastries.

Small Oven Pastry Shop and Porcos, located next to each other at 2204 Washington Ave., where Kermit's Bake Shoppe once was, will open Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Pastry chef Chad Durkin, who was director of research and product development for celebrity chef Buddy Valastro of Carlo's Bakery, announced he was opening the dual-concept operation in mid-October.

Small Oven is a pastry shop and cafe, where Durkin's bite-sized pastries will be available for purchase from the display case. The desserts will be priced at $3-$3.50 each.

Guests can sit and enjoy coffee, tea or cold beverages with their treats. Additionally, Durkin will encourage guests to BYOB.

Next door at Porcos, a porchetteria and speciality sandwich shop, guests can order Italian-style roast pork sandwiches from the walk-up to-go window. Other sandwiches, plus vegetarian options and salads, will be available, too.

Porcos will serve food Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until they sell out, while Small Oven will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Below are photos of some of the menu items.

Porcos

Porcos serves traditional, Italian-style roast pork sandwiches.


Porcos

Porcos is a porchetteria and speciality sandwich shop.


Small Oven Pastry Shop

Small Oven Pastry Shop serves bite-sized pastries.


Small Oven Pastry Shop

The pastries are available for purchase individually or by the baker's dozen.


