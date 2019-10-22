More Culture:

October 22, 2019

Porcos and Small Oven opening in space that was Kermit's Bake Shoppe

A porchetteria and specialty pastry shop will open side-by-side this fall

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
This fall, Small Oven and Porcos are opening in the location where Kermit's Bake Shoppe used to be in Graduate Hospital.

Kermit's Bake Shoppe at 2204 Washington Avenue is no more, but the space won't be vacant much longer. Later this fall, a specialty pastry shop and porchetteria will open side-by-side there.

Pastry chef Chad Durkin, who was most recently director of research and product development for celebrity chef Buddy Valastro of Carlo's Bakery, and a 2004 graduate of West Philadelphia's The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College, is opening the new dual-concept operation in Graduate Hospital.

RELATED: Spread Bagelry's Bryn Mawr location officially opens

For his pastry shop and cafe, named Small Oven, Durkin will create bite-sized pastries daily. Think eclairs, cream puffs, mousse cakes, tarts, galettes and cookie sandwiches. They'll be available individually or by the baker's dozen.

At his porchetteria and speciality sandwich shop, Porcos, he'll serve traditional, Italian-style roast pork sandwiches. Other sandwiches (all on house-baked ciabatta), vegetarian options and salads will be available, too. Guests can sit in and enjoy BYOB, or order from a walk-up to-go window.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet, but check back for updates.

