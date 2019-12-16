More Events:

December 16, 2019

Stop by Gabi with your Christmas Village mug for $1 wine re-fill

The deal is available through Christmas Eve

By Sinead Cummings
Bring your souvenir mug from Christmas Village to the new restaurant Gabi, 339 N. Broad St., for a $1 refill.

Through Tuesday, Dec. 24, Peter Woolsey's new restaurant Gabi on North Broad is offering a deal.

Located a 10-minute walk from Christmas Village at LOVE Park and City Hall, the Art Deco-inspired cafe that serves French food will offer $1 wine to those who come by with their 2019 souvenir Glühwein mugs from the holiday attraction.

RELATED: Tired Hands Brewing opens shop at Comcast Center for holiday season

The keepsake mugs from Christmas Village, which can be purchased with a hot beverage like mulled wine, change each year. For 2019, there's one shaped like a boot, in addition to one that shows the layout of the outdoor German market.


At Gabi, the mugs can be filled with either house red or house white wine. There's a limit of one $1 re-fill per guest per visit.

Gabi is located at 339 N. Broad St. It's two blocks from the Race-Vine stop on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, which can be taken from City Hall.

Sinead Cummings
