December 11, 2019

Tired Hands Brewing opens shop at Comcast Center for holiday season

Enjoy complimentary sips of the popular Ardmore brewery's beers as you shop the pop-up this December

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Tired Hands Brewing at Comcast Center Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Tired Hands Brewing has a storefront at the Comcast Center for limited time during the holiday season.

Tired Hands Brewing, recently named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade, has opened a storefront at the Comcast Center for the holiday season.

The shop mimics the Ardmore-based brewery's general store, which sells cans, bottles, T-shirts and glassware, and offers guests complimentary 6-ounce pours of their craft beers as they browse.

The pop-up is open daily through the month of December. On weekdays, it's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday it's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find it on the Concourse level of the Comcast Center.

Tired Hands is known for its HopHands pale ale and various milkshake IPAs. 

If you're struggling to find a gift for someone on your list this year, giving them a few brews from Tired Hands is an easy solution to your dilemma.

Tired Hands Brewing at Comcast CenterCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

The Tired Hands Brewing pop-up shop at the Comcast Center.


Tired Hands Brewery Pop Up Shop

Through December
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
The Concourse at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103 

