Tired Hands Brewing opens shop at Comcast Center for holiday season

December 11, 2019
Tired Hands Brewing, recently named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade, has opened a storefront at the Comcast Center for the holiday season.
The shop mimics the Ardmore-based brewery's general store, which sells cans, bottles, T-shirts and glassware, and offers guests complimentary 6-ounce pours of their craft beers as they browse.
The pop-up is open daily through the month of December. On weekdays, it's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday it's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find it on the Concourse level of the Comcast Center.
Tired Hands is known for its HopHands pale ale and various milkshake IPAs.
If you're struggling to find a gift for someone on your list this year, giving them a few brews from Tired Hands is an easy solution to your dilemma.
Through December
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
The Concourse at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103
