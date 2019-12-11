Tired Hands Brewing opens shop at Comcast Center for holiday season

Tired Hands Brewing, recently named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade, has opened a storefront at the Comcast Center for the holiday season.

The shop mimics the Ardmore-based brewery's general store, which sells cans, bottles, T-shirts and glassware, and offers guests complimentary 6-ounce pours of their craft beers as they browse.



The pop-up is open daily through the month of December. On weekdays, it's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday it's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find it on the Concourse level of the Comcast Center.

Tired Hands is known for its HopHands pale ale and various milkshake IPAs.

If you're struggling to find a gift for someone on your list this year, giving them a few brews from Tired Hands is an easy solution to your dilemma.

Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates The Tired Hands Brewing pop-up shop at the Comcast Center.

Tired Hands Brewery Pop Up Shop

Through December

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Concourse at the Comcast Center

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

