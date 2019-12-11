More Events:

December 11, 2019

Oyster House offering shucking classes with Champagne

Give the experience as a gift

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Classes
Oyster House offering shucking class Courtesy of/Oyster House

Oyster House offering shucking classes this holiday season. Give the experience as a gift.

Searching for a thoughtful and unique gift to give someone special this holiday season? 

If they love seafood, you may want to consider buying an oyster shucking class at Oyster House in Center City.

RELATED: Volvér announces new French menu, three-part dinner series with local chefs | Clover Market announces dates of curated holiday market in Bryn Mawr

It's an activity you can do together that includes step-by-step instruction on a few practice oysters, one dozen oysters to shuck and enjoy, and a glass a Champagne for each of you.

The private, 30-minute class is $95 per couple and is offered Monday and Wednesday afternoons at 3 p.m. To book, call (215) 567-7683.

Oyster House is located at 1516 Sansom St. The restaurant is well known for its buck-a-shuck happy hour from 5-7 p.m.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Classes Philadelphia Oysters Holiday Restaurants Seafood Gifts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are so frustratingly inconsistent, they're not even average
10_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_KateFrese.jpg

Investigations

Report: Family raises questions about father's role in shooting that killed Suhail Gillard
Suhail Aleem

Illness

Flu season is off to an early start, health officials say
Flu Season Widespread Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 15 edition
121019CarsonWentz11

Awards Season

'The Irishman' receives five Golden Globe nominations, including best drama
Irishman Golden Globes nominations

Holiday

Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute returns
Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved