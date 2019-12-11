Oyster House offering shucking classes with Champagne

Searching for a thoughtful and unique gift to give someone special this holiday season?

If they love seafood, you may want to consider buying an oyster shucking class at Oyster House in Center City.

It's an activity you can do together that includes step-by-step instruction on a few practice oysters, one dozen oysters to shuck and enjoy, and a glass a Champagne for each of you.



The private, 30-minute class is $95 per couple and is offered Monday and Wednesday afternoons at 3 p.m. To book, call (215) 567-7683.

Oyster House is located at 1516 Sansom St. The restaurant is well known for its buck-a-shuck happy hour from 5-7 p.m.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.