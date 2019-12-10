Volvér announces new French menu, three-part dinner series with local chefs

Jose Garces' Volvér at the Kimmel Center is changing its menu to include 20 new French dishes.

The restaurant is where new menu items for all of Garces' restaurants are developed and tested, and Volvér will now offer an evolving menu highlighting a new cuisine each year.

New French dishes include croque monsieur, peekytoe crab beignets, onion soup lyonnaise, bouillabaisse and rainbow trout meunière.

To celebrate the new menu, there will be a three-part dinner series with local chefs who specialize in French cooking. Participants are Chris Kearse of Forsythia, Jonathan Cichon of Lacroix and Peter Woolsey of Bistrot La Minette, La Peg and Gabi.

Each five-course dinner will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and include a signature cocktail and selection of wines. Tickets can be purchased for $95 per person.

Below is more info on each individual dinner. The second and fourth course will be prepared by the guest chef, while all other courses will be by Garces.



Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Dinner with Chris Kearse

First course – Madai crudo (cured snapper, Champagne cream, black olive oil, poppy seed, crispy ginger)

Second course – Foie gras and rabbit terrine (beetroot, cider, pistachio pistou)

Third course – Coq à la bière (crispy chicken breast, porter-braised chicken leg, pommes puree, chanterelle & smoked bacon jus)

Fourth course – Braised cobia (morel mushroom cassoulet, blood sausage, red wine bouillon)

Dessert – St. Honoré (salted caramel tart, maple marshmallow, candied peanuts)

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Dinner Peter Woolsey

First course – Savory duck & foie gras tart (black truffle, pistachio)

Second course – Croûte forestière (wild mushroom ragu, crusty bread)

Third course – Petit lobster quenelles (butter-poached lobster, tarragon, creamy lobster bisque, pink peppercorns)

Fourth course – Sanglier en civet et gratin dauphinois facon grand'mere (red wine and spice braised wild boar, bacon lardons, mushrooms, Christine's potato gratin)

Dessert – Brown butter choux puff (roasted pumpkin cheesecake, hibiscus & honey gel), Epoisses cheese (pistachio & white chocolate spread, toasted baguette)

Wednesday, March 25 – Dinner with Jonathan Cichon

First course – Onion soup lyonnaise (poached egg, gruyere and sourdough gratin, fresh black truffle)

Second course – Slow baked halibut (white asparagus, sweetbread, lobster jus)

Third course – Salmon in woven potato

Fourth course – Dry aged duck (celery root, truffle, spigarello)

Dessert – Pistachio marjolaine (pistachio sponge, raspberry beet jam, blue cheese mousse)

