More Events:

December 10, 2019

Volvér announces new French menu, three-part dinner series with local chefs

Jose Garces to cook with Chris Kearse, Peter Woolsey and Jonathan Cichon

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Volver restaurant changes menu Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Jose Garces' restaurant Volver to change its menu to feature French cuisine.

Jose Garces' Volvér at the Kimmel Center is changing its menu to include 20 new French dishes. 

The restaurant is where new menu items for all of Garces' restaurants are developed and tested, and Volvér will now offer an evolving menu highlighting a new cuisine each year.

RELATED: Enjoy four-course meal, wine and presentation during FEASTmas at FringeArts | Chaddsford Winery hosting murder mystery parties this January

New French dishes include croque monsieur, peekytoe crab beignets, onion soup lyonnaise, bouillabaisse and rainbow trout meunière.

To celebrate the new menu, there will be a three-part dinner series with local chefs who specialize in French cooking. Participants are Chris Kearse of ForsythiaJonathan Cichon of Lacroix and Peter Woolsey of Bistrot La Minette, La Peg and Gabi.

Each five-course dinner will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and include a signature cocktail and selection of wines. Tickets can be purchased for $95 per person. 

Below is more info on each individual dinner. The second and fourth course will be prepared by the guest chef, while all other courses will be by Garces.

Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Dinner with Chris Kearse

First course – Madai crudo (cured snapper, Champagne cream, black olive oil, poppy seed, crispy ginger)
Second course – Foie gras and rabbit terrine (beetroot, cider, pistachio pistou)
Third course – Coq à la bière (crispy chicken breast, porter-braised chicken leg, pommes puree, chanterelle & smoked bacon jus)
Fourth course – Braised cobia (morel mushroom cassoulet, blood sausage, red wine bouillon)
Dessert – St. Honoré (salted caramel tart, maple marshmallow, candied peanuts)

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Dinner Peter Woolsey

First course – Savory duck & foie gras tart (black truffle, pistachio)
Second course – Croûte forestière (wild mushroom ragu, crusty bread)
Third course – Petit lobster quenelles (butter-poached lobster, tarragon, creamy lobster bisque, pink peppercorns)
Fourth course – Sanglier en civet et gratin dauphinois facon grand'mere (red wine and spice braised wild boar, bacon lardons, mushrooms, Christine's potato gratin)
Dessert – Brown butter choux puff (roasted pumpkin cheesecake, hibiscus & honey gel), Epoisses cheese (pistachio & white chocolate spread, toasted baguette)

Wednesday, March 25 – Dinner with Jonathan Cichon

First course – Onion soup lyonnaise (poached egg, gruyere and sourdough gratin, fresh black truffle)
Second course – Slow baked halibut (white asparagus, sweetbread, lobster jus)
Third course – Salmon in woven potato
Fourth course – Dry aged duck (celery root, truffle, spigarello)
Dessert – Pistachio marjolaine (pistachio sponge, raspberry beet jam, blue cheese mousse)

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Kimmel Center Dinners Chefs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are so frustratingly inconsistent, they're not even average
10_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_KateFrese.jpg

Investigations

Report: Family raises questions about father's role in shooting that killed Suhail Gillard
Suhail Aleem

Illness

Flu season is off to an early start, health officials say
Flu Season Widespread Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 15 edition
121019CarsonWentz11

Awards Season

'The Irishman' receives five Golden Globe nominations, including best drama
Irishman Golden Globes nominations

Holiday

Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute returns
Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved