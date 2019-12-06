Enjoy four-course meal, wine and presentation during FEASTmas at FringeArts

From Monday, Dec. 9, through Friday, Dec. 13, there will be four-course, themed dinners at FringArts prepared by different chefs.

Each "FEASTmas Dinner" will be $100 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the performing arts theater. Wine pairings and a presentation by the chefs around the evening's theme is included, also.

Here's the schedule:

FringeArts is located at 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. Tickets to attend the dinners can be purchased online.

