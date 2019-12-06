Enjoy four-course meal, wine and presentation during FEASTmas at FringeArts

December 06, 2019
From Monday, Dec. 9, through Friday, Dec. 13, there will be four-course, themed dinners at FringArts prepared by different chefs.
Each "FEASTmas Dinner" will be $100 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the performing arts theater. Wine pairings and a presentation by the chefs around the evening's theme is included, also.
Here's the schedule:
• Monday, Dec. 9 – "Game Night"-themed dinner with Joncarl Lachman (Noord), Lee Styer (Fond) and Randy Rucker (River Twice)
• Tuesday, Dec. 10 – "Parisian Holiday"-themed dinner with Peter Woolsey (La Peg)
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 – "Irreverent Jewish Deli"-themed dinner with Ari Miller (Musi)
• Thursday, Dec. 12 – "Feast of the Seven-ish Fishes"-themed dinner with Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca (Poi Dog)
• Friday, Dec. 13 – "Food as Connector"-themed dinner with Jill Weber (Jet Wine Bar), Lucio Palazzo, Chris Vacca and Fimy Ishkanian
FringeArts is located at 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. Tickets to attend the dinners can be purchased online.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.