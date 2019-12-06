More Events:

December 06, 2019

Enjoy four-course meal, wine and presentation during FEASTmas at FringeArts

There are five upcoming dinners, each prepared by different chefs

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dinners
FEASTmas Dinner at FringeArts Photo by Ibrahim Boran/from Pexels

Enjoy a four-course meal at FringeArts prepared by a local chef.

From Monday, Dec. 9, through Friday, Dec. 13, there will be four-course, themed dinners at FringArts prepared by different chefs.

Each "FEASTmas Dinner" will be $100 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the performing arts theater. Wine pairings and a presentation by the chefs around the evening's theme is included, also.

RELATED: Branzino is hosting Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner on Christmas Eve

Here's the schedule:

• Monday, Dec. 9 – "Game Night"-themed dinner with Joncarl Lachman (Noord), Lee Styer (Fond) and Randy Rucker (River Twice)
• Tuesday, Dec. 10 – "Parisian Holiday"-themed dinner with Peter Woolsey (La Peg)
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 – "Irreverent Jewish Deli"-themed dinner with Ari Miller (Musi)
• Thursday, Dec. 12 – "Feast of the Seven-ish Fishes"-themed dinner with Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca (Poi Dog)
• Friday, Dec. 13 – "Food as Connector"-themed dinner with Jill Weber (Jet Wine Bar), Lucio Palazzo, Chris Vacca and Fimy Ishkanian

FringeArts is located at 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. Tickets to attend the dinners can be purchased online.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Listed by

