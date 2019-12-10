Chaddsford Winery hosting murder mystery parties this January

Chaddsford Winery in Chester County will host murder mystery parties on Friday and Saturday evenings this January.

The mystery will be set in London, England, during the time of Jack the Ripper, the unidentified serial killer who terrorized the city in 1888.

Attendees will need to help uncover clues to pinpoint the killer and their motives, but it won't be an easy task because everyone's a suspect.

During the experience, British dishes will be served with wines from Chaddsford Winery. The menu includes:

• Charcuterie board with '17 The White Standard and '17 The Red Standard

• Cucumber finger sandwiches with '17 Sauvignon Blanc and Chaddsford White

• Shepard's pie with '17 Harbinger and '17 Merlot

• Fish and chips with '18 Pinot Grigio and '17 Presage

• Chicken and corn chowder with '16 Sur Lie Chardonnay and Sunset Blush

• Dessert with coffee and tea

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the evening's theme.

The murder mystery party will take place 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, an email will be sent to ticket holders by 3 p.m. the day of the event if it's postponed. Tickets are $70.

Friday and Saturday evenings in January

6:30-9 p.m. | $70 per person

Chaddsford Winery

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.