December 10, 2019

Chaddsford Winery hosting murder mystery parties this January

The mystery takes place in London during the time of Jack the Ripper

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Murder Mystery
Chaddsford Winery's 'London Terror' murder mystery parties will take place on Fridays and Saturdays this January. The mystery will revolve around Jack the Ripper.

Chaddsford Winery in Chester County will host murder mystery parties on Friday and Saturday evenings this January.

The mystery will be set in London, England, during the time of Jack the Ripper, the unidentified serial killer who terrorized the city in 1888.

Attendees will need to help uncover clues to pinpoint the killer and their motives, but it won't be an easy task because everyone's a suspect.

During the experience, British dishes will be served with wines from Chaddsford Winery. The menu includes:

• Charcuterie board with '17 The White Standard and '17 The Red Standard 
• Cucumber finger sandwiches with '17 Sauvignon Blanc and Chaddsford White
• Shepard's pie with '17 Harbinger and '17 Merlot
• Fish and chips with '18 Pinot Grigio and '17 Presage
• Chicken and corn chowder with '16 Sur Lie Chardonnay and Sunset Blush 
• Dessert with coffee and tea 

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the evening's theme. 

The murder mystery party will take place 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, an email will be sent to ticket holders by 3 p.m. the day of the event if it's postponed. Tickets are $70.

Murder Mystery Nights: London Terror

Friday and Saturday evenings in January
6:30-9 p.m. | $70 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Sinead Cummings
