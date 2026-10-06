NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 5 edition

Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and we have our first obituary of the season. That would be the Arizona Cardinals, a team that is used to an early trip to the graveyard.

Obituary: Cardinals (1-3)

The Cardinals had a chance to beat another perennial cellar dweller in the Giants on Sunday, buuuut...

BANKS CLOSED ON SUNDAYS



📺: CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/Adh3ijHUwo — New York Giants (@Giants) October 4, 2026

Oops. The Cardinals had what looked like an impressive Week 1 win over the Chargers (who are now 0-4), and proceeded to give up 103 points over their next three games, all losses.

They are very quickly buried in a loaded NFC West, as expected, and they lost one of their rare good players in Paris Johnson for the season.

There's just not much to say about this team. Bad owner, loser franchise. Apologies to whatever quarterback they select in the 2027 draft. Let's just move on.

Graveyard

Hierarchy

15) Buccaneers (0-4): Usually when you start 0-4 you're in the graveyard here, but the Bucs happen to play in a division where they're still only two games out of first place.

The Bucs are apparently 0-13 against the spread in their last 13 games, which is kinda mind blowing. 🤯

In a way that kind of makes them the most overrated team in the league, certainly by the oddsmakers, a hard thing to be when you're 0-4.

Last week: 16

14) Commanders (1-3): There has already been way too much QB3 news in the NFC East through the first quarter of the season.

• The Giants traded a fifth-round pick for a QB3.

• The Eagles' current QB3 helped lose a game when he threw an INT on what might be the only pass attempt of his Philly career.

• With Jayden Daniels out with an elbow injury and Marcus Mariota suffering an MCL injury Week 4 against the Colts, the Commanders had to play QB3 Athan Kaliakmanis, which went about as you would expect.

Last week: 12

13) Packers (2-2): The Packers are 2-2 after the easy part of their schedule. It gets brutal for the next two months:

• Week 5: Bears

• Week 6: Cowboys

• Week 7: At Lions

• Week 8: Panthers

• Week 9: At Patriots

• Week 10: Vikings

• Week 12: At Rams

• Week 13: At Saints

• Week 14: Bills



That's a whole lot of teams that can put points on the board.

Last week: 14

12) Saints (1-3): The Saints have given up 80 points their last two games and they have given up 128 points on the season, most in the NFL.

They also can't run the ball, so they're kind of forced to chuck it all over the yard. Tyler Shough is averaging 45 (!) pass attempts per game, which leads the NFL by a comfortable margin.

Fun team to watch, but they're pretenders.

Last week: 8

11) Giants (3-1): The Giants have sole possession of first place in the NFC East!

NFC East Record Div record GB Giants 3-1 1-0 - Eagles 2-2 1-0 1 Cowboys 2-2 1-1 1 Commanders 1-3 0-2 2



I was curious when the last time was that they had sole possession of first place in the division after at least four games. It looks like it was after Week 9 during the 2015 season:

NFC East (2015, after Week 9) Record Div record GB Giants 5-4 2-2 - Eagles 4-4 2-2 0.5 Commanders 3-5 1-1 1.5 Cowboys 2-6 2-2 2.5



That season, the Giants would go 1-6 the rest of the way, the Cowboys would finish 4-12, and the Eagles had a collapse of their own, leading to Chip Kelly's in-season dismissal. It was one of those lame NFC East seasons when Washington won with a 9-7 record.

We might be headed for a similar lame NFC East season in 2026.

Last week: 12

10) Eagles (2-2): When head coaches win a Super Bowl, they get a certain number of “You won a Super Bowl so we’ll forgive this underperforming season” seasons. That equation varies by coach and by team.

Nick Sirianni cashed in one of those chips after an underperforming 2025 season. How many does he have?

Last week: 7

9) Lions (2-2): The Lions suffered a Week 4 Shitfecta™️, which is when you lose and all three of your division rivals win.

That's bad for their standing within the NFC North, in my opinion.

Last week: 5

8) Panthers (2-2): This team was hard to figure out in 2025. They lost by at least 16 points in four games, and finished with a point differential of -69. There were times when they looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL, and other times where they looked like they were about to make a leap into contender status.

They're pretty much that again. They got blown out in a Week 1 game in which they gave up 59 points to the Bears, and in Week 3 they lost to the Browns. And then otherwise they have had impressive wins over the Falcons and Lions.

They have an early bye this week, and then they'll face a trio of underperforming teams in the Eagles, Bucs, and Packers.

Last week: 10

7) Falcons (2-2): After the first two weeks, this was a team that looked like they were heading for something like a 3-14 season. But over the last two weeks they have put 80 points on the scoreboard and gained 918 yards.

Bijan Robinson is a superstar.

Bijan Robinson reached a top speed of 21.78 mph on his 59-yard TD run, the second-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season and the second-fastest of Robinson's career.@ATLvsNO | #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/Id3snQvOyv — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 6, 2026

Actually their two-headed Robinson monster had a monster night in New Orleans:

ATL RBs Rush Yards YPC TD Bijan Robinson 19 145 7.6 2 Brian Robinson 14 62 4.4 3 TOTAL 33 207 6.3 5