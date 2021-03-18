NFL free agency: Day 3 NFC East recap

Day 3 of NFL free agency is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles still haven't added anyone yet. As long as they continue to be completely inactive, let's take a look around the NFC East at what the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team are up to. We'll go in order of each team's finish last season.

• Day 1: Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, retained K Dustin Hopkins, and had previously franchise tagged OG Brandon Scherff. Lost CB Ronald Darby and LB Kevin Pierre Louis.

• Day 2: Signed CB William Jackson III.



Football Team notable players gained/retained on Day 3

• WR Curtis Samuel: The Football Team added to the receiving corps by grabbing Samuel, a former teammate of Terry McLaurin's at Ohio State. In fact, they were in the same recruiting class at OSU.

They probably dreamed of playing for teams other than this one, but Washington will have to do. 😉

Samuel's career receiving numbers:

Curtis Samuel Rec Yards YPC TD 2017 15 115 7.7 0 2018 39 494 12.7 5 2019 54 627 11.6 6 2020 77 851 11.1 3 TOTAL 185 2087 11.3 14



He also has 72 career rushing attempts for 478 yards (6.6 YPC) and 5 TDs.

2020 was Samuel's best season as a pro. While 851 receiving yards may not pop off the screen, he caught 79.4 percent of the passes that came his way, averaging 8.8 yards per target. For those of you who have 9 minutes to burn watching highlights of Samuel's 2020 season, here you go:

It is somewhat interesting that Samuel's best season in the NFL was also his only year away from Ron Rivera's coaching staff, which was in Carolina during Samuel's first three seasons.



Samuel signed a three-year deal worth $34.5 million in Washington, which might be a little on the pricey side, but he'll be an upgrade as the No. 2 WR option in their offense. He'll join a group that includes a legit No. 1 in McLaurin, an emerging TE in Logan Thomas, and a starting running back with some receiving chops in Antonio Gibson.

• RB Lamar Miller: Yep, that's the Lamar Miller who played for the Dolphins and Texans. Miller re-signed with the Football Team on Wednesday. If I'm being honest, I didn't even know he was on their roster in the first place. Apparently, the Football Team poached him from the Bears' practice squad late in the season in 2020.



Football Team notable players lost on Day 3

None.

• Day 1: Signed RB Devontae Booker, and had previously franchise tagged DE Leonard Williams. Lost DT Dalvin Tomlinson.



• Day 2: Extended DE Leonard Williams, signed WR John Ross.



Giants notable players gained/retained on Day 3

• DE Ifeadi Odenigbo: Odenigbo bounced around the league a bit after being selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, before having a good 2019 season as a rotational edge rusher with the Vikings, collecting 7 sacks. In a bigger role as a starter in Minnesota in 2020, playing a total of 726 snaps, Odenigbo had just 35 tackles (3 for loss), 3.5 sacks, and 15 QB hits.

With the Giants, Odenigbo will likely once again become a rotational rusher, a role that better suits him. He signed on a bargain one year deal worth 2.5 million. Nice cheap signing by the Giants.





Visit pa.unibet.com, PhillyVoice.com's betting odds partner, for the latest NFL odds and more.

Giants notable players lost on Day 3

None.

• Day 1: Previously signed QB Dak Prescott to a four-year deal. Lost OT Cameron Erving and LB Joe Thomas.



• Day 2: Signed OT Ty Nsekhe, re-signed CB C.J. Goodwin, lost QB Andy Dalton and Chidobe Awuzie.



Cowboys notable players gained/retained on Day 3

• CB Jourdan Lewis: Lewis is the Cowboys' starting slot corner. He is returning on a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, including $8M guaranteed.

Cowboys notable players lost on Day 3

None

• Day 1: Lost CB/S Jalen Mills and S Rudy Ford.



• Day 2: Gained a seventh-round pick for Marquise Goodwin's reversion back to San Francisco.



Eagles notable players gained/retained on Day 3

None.

Eagles notable players lost on Day 3

None.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by Unibet, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader