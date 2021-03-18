More Sports:

March 18, 2021

NFL free agency: Day 3 NFC East recap

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031821CurtisSamuel James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

WR Curtis Samuel

Day 3 of NFL free agency is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles still haven't added anyone yet. As long as they continue to be completely inactive, let's take a look around the NFC East at what the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team are up to. We'll go in order of each team's finish last season.

031621WFTlogo4

Day 1: Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, retained K Dustin Hopkins, and had previously franchise tagged OG Brandon Scherff. Lost CB Ronald Darby and LB Kevin Pierre Louis.

Day 2: Signed CB William Jackson III.

Football Team notable players gained/retained on Day 3

WR Curtis Samuel: The Football Team added to the receiving corps by grabbing Samuel, a former teammate of Terry McLaurin's at Ohio State. In fact, they were in the same recruiting class at OSU. 

They probably dreamed of playing for teams other than this one, but Washington will have to do. 😉

Samuel's career receiving numbers:

 Curtis SamuelRec Yards YPC TD 
2017 15 115 7.7 
2018 39 494 12.7 
2019 54 627 11.6 
2020 77 851 11.1 
TOTAL 185 2087 11.3 14 


He also has 72 career rushing attempts for 478 yards (6.6 YPC) and 5 TDs.

2020 was Samuel's best season as a pro. While 851 receiving yards may not pop off the screen, he caught 79.4 percent of the passes that came his way, averaging 8.8 yards per target. For those of you who have 9 minutes to burn watching highlights of Samuel's 2020 season, here you go:

It is somewhat interesting that Samuel's best season in the NFL was also his only year away from Ron Rivera's coaching staff, which was in Carolina during Samuel's first three seasons. 

MORE: Eagles finally give their side of the story on Carson Wentz trade | Eagles announce a trio of roster moves at the start of the new league year | WTS: Pros and (mostly) cons of a Deshaun Watson trade, what it would cost Eagles

Samuel signed a three-year deal worth $34.5 million in Washington, which might be a little on the pricey side, but he'll be an upgrade as the No. 2 WR option in their offense. He'll join a group that includes a legit No. 1 in McLaurin, an emerging TE in Logan Thomas, and a starting running back with some receiving chops in Antonio Gibson.

• RB Lamar Miller: Yep, that's the Lamar Miller who played for the Dolphins and Texans. Miller re-signed with the Football Team on Wednesday. If I'm being honest, I didn't even know he was on their roster in the first place. Apparently, the Football Team poached him from the Bears' practice squad late in the season in 2020.

Football Team notable players lost on Day 3

None.

051020GiantsLogo2020

Day 1: Signed RB Devontae Booker, and had previously franchise tagged DE Leonard Williams. Lost DT Dalvin Tomlinson.

Day 2: Extended DE Leonard Williams, signed WR John Ross.

Giants notable players gained/retained on Day 3

• DE Ifeadi Odenigbo: Odenigbo bounced around the league a bit after being selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, before having a good 2019 season as a rotational edge rusher with the Vikings, collecting 7 sacks. In a bigger role as a starter in Minnesota in 2020, playing a total of 726 snaps, Odenigbo had just 35 tackles (3 for loss), 3.5 sacks, and 15 QB hits.

With the Giants, Odenigbo will likely once again become a rotational rusher, a role that better suits him. He signed on a bargain one year deal worth 2.5 million. Nice cheap signing by the Giants. 

Giants notable players lost on Day 3

None.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Day 1: Previously signed QB Dak Prescott to a four-year deal. Lost OT Cameron Erving and LB Joe Thomas.

Day 2: Signed OT Ty Nsekhe, re-signed CB C.J. Goodwin, lost QB Andy Dalton and Chidobe Awuzie.

Cowboys notable players gained/retained on Day 3

CB Jourdan Lewis: Lewis is the Cowboys' starting slot corner. He is returning on a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, including $8M guaranteed.

Cowboys notable players lost on Day 3

None

051020EaglesLogo2020

Day 1: Lost CB/S Jalen Mills and S Rudy Ford.

Day 2: Gained a seventh-round pick for Marquise Goodwin's reversion back to San Francisco.

Eagles notable players gained/retained on Day 3

None.

Eagles notable players lost on Day 3

None.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by Unibet, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Unibet NFC East free agency Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL trade rumors: Eagles reportedly a 'strong suitor' for Deshaun Watson
DeShaun-Watson-Eagles-Texans-trade-rumor_031721_USAT

Addiction

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher to quit smoking
Smoking during pandemic

politicians

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman explains in blog post the significance of tattoos on his forearms
Fetterman Inline Tattoos

Movies

Delco-inspired movie 'Last Call' hits select theaters Friday
Jeremy Piven 'Last Call'

Eagles

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson speaks about relationship with Carson Wentz for first time since firing
021921CarsonWentzDougPederson

Family-Friendly

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center to reopen ahead of cherry blossom season
Shofuso reopening 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 2401 pennsylvania ave 17a6-a7

FOR SALE! One of-a-kind updated 3 bed, 3 bath on a high floor. Features see-forever views from the Schuylkill River across the Fairmount section of Philadelphia from a 46' private terrace. 1,981 sqft | $849,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved