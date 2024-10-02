More Sports:

October 02, 2024

NFC East news: Cowboys 'monitoring' Davante Adams situation

Could the Cowboys swing a trade for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams?

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Micah Parsons Davante Adams Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports

Micah Parsons with Davante Adams during the 2023 preseason.

Could Dallas give the Eagles a run for their money when it comes to the best wide receiver duo in the NFC East? While A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both missed the Birds' Week 4 loss in Tampa, when healthy, they're as dynamic as anyone. The 2-2 Cowboys could be looking to add some firepower as the Raiders appear to be big-time sellers this season, however, and are reportedly "monitoring" the Davante Adams situation in Vegas, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, among many other teams.

Russini goes on to note that Adams, a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, wants out "ASAP."

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported on Tuesday evening that Adams could be "moved for a third-rounder."

Some obvious analysis... it would be bad for the Eagles and their uphill fight to win the NFC East if Dallas was able to pair Adams with CeeDee Lamb offensively. 

Dallas is always about splashy moves. They parted with a lot of draft capital during the 2018 season to acquire Amari Cooper at wideout, a move that helped propel them to a division title. The Cowboys' brass would be banking on a similar situation playing out. 

The NFL trade deadline is a little over a month away on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 PM ET. 

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for all the noise and rumors before then...

