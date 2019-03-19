NFL players to bartend March Madness watch party at SOMO SoPhi

Don't forget to fill out your NCAA tournament bracket, then makes plans to kick off March Madness by hanging with some celebrity bartenders at a South Philly bar.

There will be four former NFL players at SOMO SoPhi's watch party on Thursday, March 21.



They'll be talking sports and sharing their favorite drinks/shots. Check out who's attending and what their signature drink is below.

• NFL All-Pro offensive guard, SOMO SoPhi owner and Philly native, Jahri Evans – The Dirtiest Shirley • NFL offensive tackle, NBC Sports personality and Voorhees native, Barrett Brooks – Blackberry Side Car • NFL defensive tackle, Sportsradio 94 WIP personality and Philly resident, Hollis Thomas – Johnny Walker Black • NFL linebacker and Assistant Director of Player Engagement for the Baltimore Ravens, Jameel McClain – McClain Smash

The regular menu will also be available all evening. SOMO SoPhi offers happy hour every day, small plates to share, sandwiches and larger items like NY strip steak and lobster mac & cheese.

The watch party will run 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

6-9 p.m.

SOMO SoPhi

3101 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

(267) 239-2176

