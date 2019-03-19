More Events:

March 19, 2019

NFL players to bartend March Madness watch party at SOMO SoPhi

The South Philly bar is owned by Jahri Evans

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
SOMO SoPhi bar in South Philly Courtesy of/SOMO SoPhi

Inside SOMO SoPhi.

Don't forget to fill out your NCAA tournament bracket, then makes plans to kick off March Madness by hanging with some celebrity bartenders at a South Philly bar.

There will be four former NFL players at SOMO SoPhi's watch party on Thursday, March 21. 

RELATED: Former Eagle, former Flyer to talk health benefits of using THC and CBD | Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket | Philly hoops legend Phil Martelli fired from Saint Joseph's after 24 years

They'll be talking sports and sharing their favorite drinks/shots. Check out who's attending and what their signature drink is below.

NFL All-Pro offensive guard, SOMO SoPhi owner and Philly native, Jahri Evans – The Dirtiest Shirley

• NFL offensive tackle, NBC Sports personality and Voorhees native, Barrett Brooks – Blackberry Side Car

• NFL defensive tackle, Sportsradio 94 WIP personality and Philly resident, Hollis Thomas – Johnny Walker Black

• NFL linebacker and Assistant Director of Player Engagement for the Baltimore Ravens, Jameel McClain – McClain Smash

The regular menu will also be available all evening. SOMO SoPhi offers happy hour every day, small plates to share, sandwiches and larger items like NY strip steak and lobster mac & cheese. 

The watch party will run 6-9 p.m. 

March Madness Watch Party

Thursday, March 21
6-9 p.m.
SOMO SoPhi
3101 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 239-2176

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars Philadelphia March Madness

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Business

Wawa will hire thousands of new employees during next three months
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Entertainment

Trocadero owner promises series of big-name performances before May closing
Historic Trocadero Photos

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Fitness

Cherry Blossom 10K/5K participants receive free admission to Shofuso
Stock_Carroll - Cherry blossoms

Illness

Here's the scoop on misophonia — the disorder that makes people sensitive to certain sounds
misophonia sound sensitivity

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved