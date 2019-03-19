Former Eagle, former Flyer to talk health benefits of using THC and CBD

On Wednesday, March 27, former Philadelphia Flyers player Riley Cote and former Philadelphia Eagles player Todd Herremans will speak on the health benefits of using THC and CBD together for pain management and mental health benefits.

The seminar presented by 420EDx, a nonprofit that provides information on medical marijuana through networking events, is titled "An Athlete's Approach to Marijuana and CBD." It will be held at the Field House.

"We are proud to host another great event that will bring together professional athletes, local growers, dispensary owners, experts in the cannabis industry, as well as newcomers, for a one-night showcase where information is king," said Will Edelstein, co-founder of 420EDx.



In addition to hearing Cote and Herremans talk, attendees will have the opportunity to ask the athletes questions and network.

Tickets are $27 online ($39 at the door). Included is hors d’oeuvres, non-alcoholic refreshments and a terpene-infused cocktail tasting. There will be a cash bar, also.



Wednesday, March 27

6:30-9 p.m. | $27-$39 per person

Field House

1150 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



