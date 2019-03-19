More Events:

March 19, 2019

Former Eagle, former Flyer to talk health benefits of using THC and CBD

The seminar on medical marijuana will be held at the Field House

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Discussions Medical Marijuana
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil @anthologywellness/Instagram

CBD oil topicals and tinctures at Northern Liberties' new Anthology Wellness shop.

On Wednesday, March 27, former Philadelphia Flyers player Riley Cote and former Philadelphia Eagles player Todd Herremans will speak on the health benefits of using THC and CBD together for pain management and mental health benefits.

The seminar presented by 420EDx, a nonprofit that provides information on medical marijuana through networking events, is titled "An Athlete's Approach to Marijuana and CBD." It will be held at the Field House.

RELATED: Positivity Charge hosting event focused on mental health, self-care | Martha Stewart is getting into the cannabis and CBD business

"We are proud to host another great event that will bring together professional athletes, local growers, dispensary owners, experts in the cannabis industry, as well as newcomers, for a one-night showcase where information is king," said Will Edelstein, co-founder of 420EDx.

In addition to hearing Cote and Herremans talk, attendees will have the opportunity to ask the athletes questions and network.

Tickets are $27 online ($39 at the door). Included is hors d’oeuvres, non-alcoholic refreshments and a terpene-infused cocktail tasting. There will be a cash bar, also.

420EDx Presents: An Athlete's Approach to Marijuana and CBD

Wednesday, March 27
6:30-9 p.m. | $27-$39 per person
Field House
1150 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Discussions Medical Marijuana Philadelphia Mental Health Pain Management CBD

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Business

Wawa will hire thousands of new employees during next three months
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Entertainment

Trocadero owner promises series of big-name performances before May closing
Historic Trocadero Photos

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Fitness

Cherry Blossom 10K/5K participants receive free admission to Shofuso
Stock_Carroll - Cherry blossoms

Illness

Here's the scoop on misophonia — the disorder that makes people sensitive to certain sounds
misophonia sound sensitivity

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved