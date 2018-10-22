NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles 'working on ways' to acquire Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson

The rumors continue to swirl at a breakneck pace as the trade deadline approaches in just over a week (October 30). The NFL seems to be more and more like the NBA this time of year as big names continue to move season after season.

Monday afternoon a blockbuster deal sending Amari Cooper to the Cowboys was reported, with Dallas sending a first rounder — the third Oakland will have in the 2019 draft — in exchange. Interestingly, the Eagles seem to have been deep into talks for Cooper as well, potentially costing the Cowboys a first rounder instead of a second rounder.

There could be a fire sale in Oakland, but the one we are focused on here is the Cardinals, who are clearly a ways away from competing for a Super Bowl. Completely dismayed by the locker room and failure in the standings, seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson wants no part of Arizona anymore.

Which teams are in the market for a cornerback?

Well the injury-plagued Eagles defense is definitely a possibility, especially after a defensive collapse nicked them to 3-4 on the year. In the weak NFC East, Philly is still expected to be a buyer at the deadline, and reports seem to corroborate that they are at least kicking the tires on Peterson.

What will the price be for Peterson? Unfortunately for teams interested, the market has been set with first rounders sent in big trades for players like Cooper and Kalil Mack.

Peterson's contract is big, but not unreasonable. This year, it could cost a suitor just over $6 million. He is under contract for two more seasons after 2018.

Peterson's cap hit in 2019 is just over $11 million, and just over $13 million in 2020. He is 28 years old and has 23 interceptions — and seven Pro Bowl selections — over seven seasons in the NFL.

