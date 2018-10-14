NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles can forget about LeSean McCoy, but Patrick Peterson may be available

When the football gods close a door, they open a window.

In the Eagles' apparent ongoing search to add running back help before the October 30 NFL Trade Deadline, it seems as though Howie Roseman and Co. have hit a snag, at least with one potential trade partner.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills not only plan on keeping former Birds running back LeSean McCoy through the end of this season, but for next season as well. And that makes sense when you realize he's only due a little over $6 million in 2019.

One key source believes McCoy stays in Buffalo not just for this year, but also for the 2019 season. There was no talk of compensation during the conversation between the Bills and the Eagles this week, and the call was described as more feeling out than anything.

But the belief is a trade for McCoy would be expensive, perhaps as much as the Seahawks were asking for Pro Bowler Earl Thomas before his injury. And the Eagles don't seem ready to pay a second-round pick and more for McCoy, even though they have two of them in the 2019 draft. [nfl.com]

It had previously been reported that the Eagles had reached out to talk to the Bills about the veteran running back and all-time leading rusher in Philly, but after head coach Sean McDermott and McCoy both shot down the idea of a trade ahead of the deadline, it was beginning to seem less and less likely that a deal would be made.

Furthermore, according to Rapoport, the Bills want to keep McCoy, who has yet to find the end zone and has recorded just 234 yards from scrimmage this year, for a couple of other reasons. First, he's reportedly well-liked in that locker room. And second, the Bills believe having an established running back will help rookie quarterback Josh Allen develop.

In other words, they seem content keeping Shady in Buffalo.

They just don't want to trade him. They'll listen, all teams listen, but the Bills want to keep him. It will play out over the next few weeks how badly the Eagles want to push for him or potentially go in a different direction. [nfl.com]



With the McCoy door all but shut, there are obviously other options for the Birds — like Le'Veon Bell for example. But there could be another trade option for Roseman and the Eagles, who now have a little salary cap space after restructuring Fletcher Cox's contract last week.

This one, however, is on the other side of the ball — but it would help remedy one of the things that has been ailing the Eagles most through the first six weeks of the season.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Cardinals are going to be one of the most active teams prior to the deadline. And one of the players they could be looking to move on from is 28-year-old cornerback Patrick Peterson.

The Arizona Cardinals could be one of the NFL's most active teams ahead of the trade deadline, with league sources indicating that All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson is among the players the team is willing to move. Arizona is off to a slow start, has already transitioned from Sam Bradford to Josh Rosen at quarterback and the front office is keeping an open mind about moves to reposition the franchise for the future. [cbssports.com]

And any team looking to acquire Peterson's services may have to pay a hefty price up front, because one of the most enticing things about the Cardinals cornerback is his future salary, which is extremely team-friendly.

But Peterson could be a potential blockbuster that would put the Cardinals in position to make significant noise in the next few drafts. He continues to play at a truly elite level, he is incredibly versatile, and, with the corner market exploding since his last contract, his salaries of $11M in 2019 and $12M in 2020 (when he turns 30) significantly increase his trade value as well. [cbssports.com]



This year, Peterson, a former fifth-overall pick, has recorded 24 tackles, a sack and an interception in five games. Now in his eighth season, the former LSU star has been named to a Pro Bowl in each of his previous seven seasons and has been named an All-Pro three times.

Of course, if the Cardinals are really looking to deal — and Howie Roseman's No. 1 priority remains adding a running back, like he did last year with Jay Ajayi — then maybe the two teams can work out something for David Johnson.

It all depends which window Howie wants to climb through. But, hey, at least there are options.