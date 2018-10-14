More Sports:

October 14, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 6

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
101418CamNewton Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles fans should be Cam Newton fans this Sunday.

After six weeks of the NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles (sort of) sit atop the NFC East standings, on the strength of their divisional win over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Team Div GB 
 Eagles1-0 
 WASTEAM0-0 
 Cowboys1-0 0.5 
 Giants0-2 


In case you missed our Week 6 picks, you can see them here.

Here is today's slate of games, with our handy non-Eagles rooting guide here:

Early afternoon games

  1. Buccaneers at Falcons
  2. Steelers at Bengals
  3. Chargers at Browns
  4. Seahawks vs. Raiders (in London)
  5. Bears at Dolphins
  6. Cardinals at Vikings
  7. Colts at Jets
  8. Panthers at Redskins
  9. Bills at Texans

Late afternoon games

  1. Rams at Broncos
  2. Jaguars at Cowboys
  3. Ravens at Titans

Sunday Night Football

  1. Chiefs at Patriots

Monday Night Football

  1. 49ers at Packers

Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below in the comments section.

