Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 6

October 14, 2018
After six weeks of the NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles (sort of) sit atop the NFC East standings, on the strength of their divisional win over the New York Giants on Thursday night.
|Team
|W
|L
|Div
|GB
|Eagles
|3
|3
|1-0
|-
|WASTEAM
|2
|2
|0-0
|-
|Cowboys
|2
|3
|1-0
|0.5
|Giants
|1
|5
|0-2
|2
