Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 6

After six weeks of the NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles (sort of) sit atop the NFC East standings, on the strength of their divisional win over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Team W L Div GB Eagles 3 3 1-0 - WASTEAM 2 2 0-0 - Cowboys 2 3 1-0 0.5 Giants 1 5 0-2 2





In case you missed our Week 6 picks, you can see them here.

Here is today's slate of games, with our handy non-Eagles rooting guide here:

Early afternoon games

Buccaneers at Falcons

Steelers at Bengals

Chargers at Browns

Seahawks vs. Raiders (in London)

Bears at Dolphins

Cardinals at Vikings

Colts at Jets

Panthers at Redskins

Bills at Texans



Late afternoon games

Rams at Broncos

Jaguars at Cowboys

Ravens at Titans



Sunday Night Football

Chiefs at Patriots



Monday Night Football

49ers at Packers



Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below in the comments section.