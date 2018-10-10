More Sports:

October 10, 2018

Week 6 NFL picks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Betting Odds
101018EliManning James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

One team likely has a franchise quarterback for the next 12-15 years. One has a running back.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 6 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

090418EaglesLogo

Eagles (-3) at Giants: The Eagles aren't inspiring much confidence at the moment, with their offensive line woes, carelessness with the football, their inability to stop the deep ball, and a wide assortment of injuries. However, the Giants inspire even less confidence, since, you know, they just suck at football.

It's likely going to be the kind of a rainy, ugly game that is typically won in the trenches, where the Eagles have an overwhelming advantage, even if Lane Johnson can't play, and even if their trenches on both sides of the ball have not lived up to expectations so far in 2018. 

090318Falcons

Buccaneers at Falcons (-3.5): Jameis Winston will be the Bucs' starting quarterback going forward. I'm not sure if that helps or hurts them. Leaning toward "hurts them." The Falcons, meanwhile, are perhaps the league's most disappointing team at 1-4. This is an absolute must-win game for them.

090518PanthersLogo

Panthers at Redskins (-1): Why are the Redskins favored here? I "google news'd" Cam Newton just to make sure he wasn't hurt or something, but he's fine. What am I missing?

090418Seahawks

Seahawks (-3) at Raiders: This is the first London game of the NFL season, and it's a snore-fest. 

091218JetsLogo

Colts at Jets (-2.5): The Colts are well-coached, but they just don't have much in the way of talent.

090418Vikings

Cardinals at Vikings (-10.5): 10.5 points, huh? That's pretty tempting, given that the Vikings were three-score favorites earlier this year against the Bills, and they got blown out. This team in no way should be double-digit favorites over anyone, bad as the Cards may be.

090418Steelers

Steelers at Bengals (-2.5): The Steelers have a four-game winning streak in Cincy, and have taken 7 of the last 8. It also appears that they're beginning to wake up a bit, after blowing out Atlanta last week. The Bengals are 4-1, and have played well, but the Steelers just seem to have their number.

090418Chargers

Chargers (-1) at Browns: Interesting. The Chargers are a clearly more talented team, and they're only one-point faves. What do you know, Vegas? I'll bite.

091318TexansLogo

Bills at Texans (-1): Bleh. Give me the home team in a matchup between two crappy teams.

090618BearsLogo

Bears (-3) at Dolphins: The Bears may have the best defense in the NFL. They are for real. The Dolphins have looked bad after a 3-0 start.

090418RamsLogo

Rams (-7) at Broncos: I won't be picking against the Rams anytime soon.

090418RavensLogo

Ravens (-3) at Titans: Both of these teams are annoying, in that they show up one week, and lay an egg the next. Best to just pass.

090418Jaguars

Jaguars (-3) at Cowboys: The Jaguars have injury issues at the moment, which is bad news against a Dallas front that has generated good pressure this season. Still, how is Dallas' crap offense going to move the ball against this Jags D?

091218ChiefsLogo

Chiefs at Patriots (-3.5): And here's Bill Belichick being Bill Belichick:

People seem to love this. I don't get it. Why do people think that being a complete and total a-hole is endearing in any way? What a loathsome human being.

Anyway, the Chiefs are better.

090418PackersLogo

49ers at Packers (-9.5): The Niners were thought to be a playoff contender before the season began, and then Jimmy G tore his ACL, and they were done. The Eagles' run to the Super Bowl last year is going to look so much more impressive as teams that lose their starting quarterbacks completely fall apart, like the 49ers have already, and the Packers did a season ago. 

Byes: Lions, Saints.

• Picks against the spread: Panthers (+1), Cardinals (+10.5), Steelers (+2.5), Chargers (-1), Chiefs (+3.5).

• Eagles picks: 2-3

• 2018 season, straight up 41-35-2 (0.539)
• 2018 season, ATS: 11-11-1 (.500)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Betting Odds Philadelphia NFL NFL picks

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Courts

Montgomery County man faces up to 12 years in prison for 'menacing' mixed-race neighbors
Pam Margolis

Food & Drink

Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings
Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
101018_Eagles-Giants-Wentz_usat

Development

Franklin Square's 180-year-old fountain is getting update with music, LED lights and dancing water
franklin fountain music light show

Healthy Eating

A healthier hack: behold an oil-free roasted veggies recipe
oil-free-roasted-veggies-recipe-flickr

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.