Eagles-Giants final injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have missed important players all season long, and Thursday's matchup against the New York Giants will be no different. Meanwhile, the Giants come into this game relatively healthy.

Here's the Eagles-Giants final injury report before game day.

Out

• RB Darren Sproles (hamstring): This will now be the fifth straight game that Sproles will miss, though Doug Pederson expects him to return to the field soon.

• DT Haloti Ngata (calf): The Eagles signed Ngata to be a run-stuffing specialist, though their opponents have yet to try to run the ball on them. While Ngata isn't what he once was, he's at least much more effective than Destiny Vaeao, who has gotten 130 snaps this season and has just 1 tackle.



• S Corey Graham (hamstring): Graham injured himself during the Vikings game. The Eagles are thin at safety.



• LB Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee): Kamu Grugier-Hill won the WILL job over Gerry, so Gerry's loss won't affect the regular defense, but Gerry is a core special teams contributor.



• LB D.J. Alexander (quad): Another special teamer down.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• RB Jay Ajayi (IR): Ajayi was acquired from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline last season, and he was a contributor to the Eagles' Super Bowl run, carrying 70 times for 408 yards (5.8 YPC) and 1 TD during the regular season, and then adding 184 yards on 42 carries during the playoffs. In four games this season, Ajayi rushed 45 times for 184 yards and 3 TDs, while playing through a fracture in his back.



• S Rodney McLeod (IR): McLeod is likely done for the season after tearing his MCL during the Eagles' win over the Indianapolis Colts. On the season, he has 10 tackles and four pass breakups, which doesn't properly convey the positive contributions he made in the first three games. Against the Titans, McLeod's absence was on full display, as Tennessee repeatedly attacked the deep middle part of the field.



• DT Timmy Jernigan (NFI): Jernigan started the season on the NFI list, which is essentially an extension of the PUP list, meaning he'll be out for at least the first six weeks of the season, though it'll likely extend well beyond that. Jernigan was very productive early in the season last year, but his play tailed off a bit down the stretch. He has been replaced in the lineup by a whole bunch of bodies who, on the whole, have not produced.



• WR Mike Wallace (IR): Wallace, the Eagles' No. 2 receiver, broke his fibula against the Buccaneers. He'll be out at least 8 weeks on injured reserve, though Doug Pederson noted that it may not be a season-ending injury.



• WR Mack Hollins (IR): The Eagles will also be without their No. 4 receiver, as the Eagles placed Hollins on IR with a groin injury.



• ST Chris Maragos (PUP): Maragos is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered Week 6 last year against the Carolina Panthers. He started the season on PUP, so he'll miss at least the first six games. Like Jernigan, it is not anticipated that Maragos will be ready at the conclusion of those six weeks.



• TE Richard Rodgers (IR): Rodgers had a good training camp, and looked like he could be a quality third tight end. However, he injured his knee on a touchdown reception from Nate Sudfeld in the preseason, and was placed on IR.

Out

• TE Evan Engram (knee): Engram had a great rookie season, when he caught 64 passes for 722 yards and 6 TDs. In two games against the Eagles, he had 13 catches for 132 yards and no TDs. He also had one rush for 14 yards.



• WR Russell Shepard (neck): Not to be confused with Sterling Shepard, the Giants' talented slot receiver.



Questionable

• TE Rhett Ellison (foot): Ellison is the Giants' starting TE with Engram out. If Ellison can't go, they're down to two dudes named Garrett Dickerson and Scott Simonson at TE.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• C Jon Halapio (IR): Halapio is done for the season with a broken leg. He was the starting center. John Greco took over for him.



• RB Jonathan Stewart (IR): Stewart is on IR with a foot injury, though he may return to the active roster at some point later in the season. I don't know why the Giants would really want him to, however, seeing as he isn't a good player anymore.



• CB Sam Beal (IR): The Giants used a 3rd round supplemental pick on Beal, who injured his shoulder soon after and went on IR, ending his season. The Giants will be without their 3rd round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as a result.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader