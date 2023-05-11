More Sports:

May 11, 2023

NFL schedule leak: Eagles won't play in season opener, will play second Thursday game

By Evan Macy
Jalen Hurts might get himself paid afterall.

The Eagles are playing the Chiefs this season but the Super Bowl rematch apparently will not be the NFL's annual Thursday season opener. 

It looks like the champs will be hosting the Lions — who are up and coming to be sure but also made some interesting and questionable decisions on draft night.

As for the Birds' Thursday night plans, it appears they could (if you believe this Vikings source) be playing Minnesota in Week 2. Might be nice to get their Thursday nighter over quickly, if this is a true leak?

The Eagles found out they will not have a short week around Thanksgiving time — at least we think — as they apparently will not be playing in the NFL's first Black Friday game. 

We do know the Birds will host the 49ers on December 3, and they will not be playing in any international games. The other confirmed date we know about so far is that they'll be be home for Christmas, hosting division rivals the Giants.

Eagles leaked schedule so far:

Week 2: Vikings (Thursday night)

Week 13: 49ers (home)

Week 16: Giants (home)

