More Sports:

May 10, 2023

Eagles to host 49ers in Week 13 for NFC Championship Game rematch

The 49ers will return to Philly in Week 13 to face the Eagles after getting destroyed back in January in the NFC Championship Game.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Celebration-Jalen-Hurts-NFC-Championship-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts, Fletcher Cox, A.J. Brown, and the Eagles celebrate with the George Halas Trophy after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023.

The 49ers, who are probably still complaining about everything that went wrong and why they didn't advance to the Super Bowl, are returning to Philly this season. 

Ahead of Thursday's official NFL schedule release, the Eagles announced on Wednesday night that they'll be hosting San Francisco on Dec. 3 in Week 13. It'll be a 4:25 p.m. matchup.

As everyone is well aware, the Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game back in January.

It's a little strange to me that the NFL would schedule a high-profile postseason rematch between the two best teams in the conference that late in the season, but whatever. 

I'm sure the 49ers' quarterback will be hurt by that point, some backup will be in running Kyle Shanahan's offense, and everyone will have to hear excuses later that they didn't have their "real" QB and the loss is invalid if the Birds throttle them again. 

As of this writing, this is the second Eagles game we have confirmed for 2023 following a previous announcement of a Christmas Day home game against the Giants.

It also leaked, courtesy of Donna Kelce, that the Eagles will have a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs Week 2 in Arrowhead.

A full list of the Eagles' 2023 opponents can be found HERE.

MORE: 49ers' Deebo Samuel is still upset

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL Schedule 2023 49ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Mirage Main Photo

New public art and free fitness programming at the Navy Yard
Limited - Italian Market Festival Greased Pole

Celebrate the nation's oldest outdoor market at the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Prisoners' escape from Philly jail was not caused by staffing shortage, city says
Philly Prison Escape

Sponsored

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Prevention

Breast cancer screenings should begin at age 40, U.S. task force says
Breast Cancer Screenings

Eagles

Eagles to host Giants on Christmas
Jalen-Hurts-Run-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2022-2023.jpg

Celebrities

Taylor Swift's 'Ronan' was inspired by a boy who died of cancer; his mom will be at her Philly concert on May 12
taylor swift philly ronan

Family-Friendly

Help beautify Philly's green spaces during Love Your Park Week
Love Your Park Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved