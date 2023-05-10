Eagles to host 49ers in Week 13 for NFC Championship Game rematch

The 49ers, who are probably still complaining about everything that went wrong and why they didn't advance to the Super Bowl, are returning to Philly this season.

Ahead of Thursday's official NFL schedule release, the Eagles announced on Wednesday night that they'll be hosting San Francisco on Dec. 3 in Week 13. It'll be a 4:25 p.m. matchup.

As everyone is well aware, the Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game back in January.

It's a little strange to me that the NFL would schedule a high-profile postseason rematch between the two best teams in the conference that late in the season, but whatever.

I'm sure the 49ers' quarterback will be hurt by that point, some backup will be in running Kyle Shanahan's offense, and everyone will have to hear excuses later that they didn't have their "real" QB and the loss is invalid if the Birds throttle them again.

As of this writing, this is the second Eagles game we have confirmed for 2023 following a previous announcement of a Christmas Day home game against the Giants.

It also leaked, courtesy of Donna Kelce, that the Eagles will have a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs Week 2 in Arrowhead.

A full list of the Eagles' 2023 opponents can be found HERE.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader