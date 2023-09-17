More Sports:

September 17, 2023

NFL Sunday open thread, Week 2

Comment on all the NFL Week 2 action right here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091723DakPrescott Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys didn't really even need Dak Prescott to suit up Week 1 against the Giants. He'll face a great Jets defense Week 2.

The Philadelphia Eagles already played their Week 2 game on Thursday night, so Birds fans will have a stress-free Sunday of watching football. For those of you who would like to discuss the rest of the action around the NFL, you may hate on whatever other teams bother you here. 

In case you missed our Week 2 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 2 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

  1. Bears at Buccaneers
  2. Seahawks at Lions
  3. Ravens at Bengals
  4. Colts at Texans
  5. Chiefs at Jaguars
  6. Packers at Falcons
  7. Raiders at Bills
  8. Chargers at Titans

Later games

  1. Giants at Cardinals
  2. 49ers at Rams
  3. Commanders at Broncos
  4. Jets at Cowboys

Sunday Night Football

  1. Dolphins at Patriots

All three of the other NFC East teams play during the late afternoon slate of games, as do the 49ers. Those are probably the four most relevant games to the Eagles. Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below. 

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - Prime Healthcare - Covid 19 Muscle

Musculoskeletal effects of COVID-19
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council moves to prohibit supervised injection sites in most of Philadelphia
Overdose Prevention Sites City Council

Food & Drink

Newly-reopened Jim's West Steaks hires armed security guards to safeguard customers
Jim's Steaks West

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Eagles

Eagles game ball: D'Andre Swift has a career night in Philly homecoming
D'Andre-Swift-Eagles-Week-2-Vikings

Adult Health

Staying up late may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds
Night Owl Diabetes

Arts & Culture

Take a peek at the Franklin Institute's new $8.5 million space exhibit before it opens in November
franklin institute wondrous space

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved