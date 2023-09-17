NFL Sunday open thread, Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles already played their Week 2 game on Thursday night, so Birds fans will have a stress-free Sunday of watching football. For those of you who would like to discuss the rest of the action around the NFL, you may hate on whatever other teams bother you here.

In case you missed our Week 2 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 2 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

Bears at Buccaneers Seahawks at Lions Ravens at Bengals Colts at Texans Chiefs at Jaguars Packers at Falcons Raiders at Bills Chargers at Titans

Later games

Giants at Cardinals 49ers at Rams Commanders at Broncos Jets at Cowboys

Sunday Night Football

Dolphins at Patriots

All three of the other NFC East teams play during the late afternoon slate of games, as do the 49ers. Those are probably the four most relevant games to the Eagles. Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader