November 24, 2022

NFL Thanksgiving open thread, and rooting guide

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
Philadelphians love turkey, mac and cheese, and crushing Cowboys losses on Thanksgiving.

There will be three professional football games on TV on Thanksgiving, so for those of you who need to step away from your families for a few moments today, here's a place to discuss them.

Let's also make this a mini non-Eagles rooting guide while we're at it, with the ideal winners bolded:

• Bills at Lions (12:30 p.m.): This game is of little consequence to the Eagles, as the Lions aren't a threat in any way to the Birds down the stretch. It is ideal if they win, though, as that is a team that could be jockeying for draft position with the Saints' first-round pick, owned by the Eagles.

Giants at Cowboys (4:30 p.m.): The Giants and Cowboys both sit at 7-3, two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, but the Cowboys are clearly the better team, and thus the bigger threat to the Eagles for the division. It's better if the Giants win.

Patri*ts at Vikings (8:20 p.m.): And in the nightcap, the Vikings are a game behind the Eagles (plus a head-to-head advantage for Philly) for the 1 seed in the NFC. If the Patri*ts can give the Birds an even bigger cushion, that would be ideal.

But seriously though, try to spend some time with your loved ones, and Happy Thanksgiving!

Jimmy Kempski
