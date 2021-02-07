NFL trade rumors: Are the Eagles actually planning to trade Carson Wentz for Nick Foles?

Leave it to Philadelphia to have better things to do than talk about the Super Bowl.

With the big game set to kick off between the Chiefs and Buccaneers Sunday night, the battle between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady is far from the hottest topic on local sports talk radio shows or in group texts amongst Philly sports fans. It's the likely (we think) impending trade of quarterback Carson Wentz, which seems to be a near certainty this coming week if you believe reports that have been dropping from left and right with almost no enlightening information.

n an article written by Schefter himself, the NFL insider says that the Eagles are looking for a huge package from a trade partner, one that perhaps includes multiple first round picks. Tweets from other so-called insiders suggest the Eagles' main trade targets are the Colts and Bears, with many other teams' interest less than serious given the high asking price.

So if the Eagles do take the plunge and suck up an all-time record $34 million cap hit, will they net the kind of return that will leave their front office and fans feeling good? Late on Saturday, a handful of reports came out — specifically one from friend of PhillyVoice Natalie Egenolf — claiming a return for Wentz had been determined, and it included a familiar name. You read that right. Nicky-Six himself, BDN, the Super Bowl MVP. Somehow, this all seemed inevitable.