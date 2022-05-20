Report: Colts "working to add" QB Nick Foles

While Foles would be brought in to be the No. 2 QB to the newly acquired Matt Ryan, the elephant in the room is that Foles would be walking into the Colts' locker room after the Carson Wentz era ended on such rocky terms at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Those two will forever be intertwined, huh?

When there was concern that Wentz could miss time with an injury during the lead-up to the 2021 season, chatter swirled that the Colts could (and should) make a move for Foles given his familiarity with Reich's offensive system. Despite still being on the Bears, albeit buried on the QB depth chart, Foles spoke candidly about his connection with Reich:

Again, Ryan is Indy's starter, but anything can happen during the course of an NFL season, as Eagles know all too well with the Foles saga in 2017 and 2018. The Eagles are slated to go to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 11 on November 20.