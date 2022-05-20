More Sports:

May 20, 2022

Report: Colts "working to add" QB Nick Foles

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick-Foles-Frank-Reich-Colts-Eagles-Jaguars-2019 Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports

Nick Foles with Frank Reich in 2019.

The most important athlete in the history of Philadelphia sports is in the news. Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, who spent 2020 and 2021 with the Bears, may be close to joining the Colts, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer:

Foles heading to Indianapolis would reunite him with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator during Foles' magical Super Bowl run during the 2017 season. Reich, along with former Eagles head coach and play-caller Doug Pederson, unlocked Foles and had him going Super Saiyan mode against the Vikings and Patriots. If Foles is going to catch on elsewhere as a backup in the NFL, a reunion with Reich makes all the sense in the world.

While Foles would be brought in to be the No. 2 QB to the newly acquired Matt Ryan, the elephant in the room is that Foles would be walking into the Colts' locker room after the Carson Wentz era ended on such rocky terms at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Those two will forever be intertwined, huh?

When there was concern that Wentz could miss time with an injury during the lead-up to the 2021 season, chatter swirled that the Colts could (and should) make a move for Foles given his familiarity with Reich's offensive system. Despite still being on the Bears, albeit buried on the QB depth chart, Foles spoke candidly about his connection with Reich:

Again, Ryan is Indy's starter, but anything can happen during the course of an NFL season, as Eagles know all too well with the Foles saga in 2017 and 2018. The Eagles are slated to go to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 11 on November 20. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Bears Carson Wentz Colts Doug Pederson Nick Foles Jaguars

Videos

Featured

comcast rise chanda anderson

Comcast to accept applications for next round of grants for minority- and women-owned businesses
Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Judge halts PennDOT's controversial bridge tolling plan amid lawsuit
Girard Point Bridge PennDOT

Sponsored

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Happy Valley

Illness

COVID-19 cases are spiking, but Philly isn't reinstating a mask mandate
COVID Spike Philly

Eagles

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury
Jalen_Hurts_Lane_Johnson_celebrate_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese78.jpg

Food & Drink

Temple University to open new restaurant at former Draught Horse Pub & Grill location
The Peabody Temple University

Arts & Culture

Pop-up market at the Bourse in Old City to feature weekly rotation of artists, vendors
Art Star Pop Up Market.jpg

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved