Report: Colts "working to add" QB Nick Foles

May 20, 2022
The most important athlete in the history of Philadelphia sports is in the news. Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, who spent 2020 and 2021 with the Bears, may be close to joining the Colts, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer:
Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said. Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week. Makes a ton of sense on both sides. He’d backup new starter Matt Ryan.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 20, 2022
While Foles would be brought in to be the No. 2 QB to the newly acquired Matt Ryan, the elephant in the room is that Foles would be walking into the Colts' locker room after the Carson Wentz era ended on such rocky terms at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Those two will forever be intertwined, huh?
When there was concern that Wentz could miss time with an injury during the lead-up to the 2021 season, chatter swirled that the Colts could (and should) make a move for Foles given his familiarity with Reich's offensive system. Despite still being on the Bears, albeit buried on the QB depth chart, Foles spoke candidly about his connection with Reich:
Here’s #Bears QB Nick Foles talking about Colts head coach Frank Reich in his press conference today.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 2, 2021
Foles indicated in an earlier question he would want to go to an offense he’s familiar with, if traded. Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to connect the dots from there. pic.twitter.com/waWzCp7VTr
