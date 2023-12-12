More Events:

December 12, 2023

Nicki Minaj to play Wells Fargo Center in March as part of 'Pink Friday 2' tour

Tickets to the Philadelphia show go on sale Friday. A presale is available to Citi cardholders

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Concerts
Nicki Minaj Philly Concert Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE; Sipa USA

Hip-hop sensation Nicki Minaj will be touring on her 'Pink Friday 2' album. She is scheduled to play the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 29.

Nicki Minaj has unveiled her world tour dates, and Barbz in Philadelphia need not worry — the Queen of Rap is coming to the Wells Fargo Center in just a few months.

Minaj, who is touring in support of her new album "Pink Friday 2," will perform at the arena on March 29. Philly is one of 38 stops on her tour, but more dates are promised. 

MOREPink to play Lincoln Financial Field in August as part of extended 'Summer Carnival' tour

General ticket sales begin Friday at 9 a.m. on Minaj's website. A presale for Citi cardholders currently is available via Ticketmaster. Hardcore fans seeking a VIP experience can purchase the "Gag City Headquarters Package" or the "Diamond Ticket" package.

"Pink Friday 2," which serves as a sequel to Minaj's 2010 debut album "Pink Friday," includes the hit song "Super Freaky Girl," which debuted in the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100. Minaj also recently received two Grammy nominations for the song "Barbie World," a collaboration with Ice Spice and Aqua for the "Barbie" movie.

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Friday, March 29
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Concerts Philadelphia Nicki Minaj Wells Fargo Center Singers Rappers Music

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving
Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

French bulldog puppy stolen from South Jersey home during string of car burglaries, police say
bulldog puppy stolen linwood

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Illness

Chronic fatigue syndrome affects more people than once believed, CDC finds
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Entertainment

Film crews working on Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' spotted in Philly, including at the Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute Ridley Scott

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers crush Wizards behind big nights from Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey 12.11.23

Family-Friendly

Help identify sparrows, finches and other species at 124th national Christmas Bird Count
Christmas bird count

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved