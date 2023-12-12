Nicki Minaj to play Wells Fargo Center in March as part of 'Pink Friday 2' tour

Nicki Minaj has unveiled her world tour dates, and Barbz in Philadelphia need not worry — the Queen of Rap is coming to the Wells Fargo Center in just a few months.

Minaj, who is touring in support of her new album "Pink Friday 2," will perform at the arena on March 29. Philly is one of 38 stops on her tour, but more dates are promised.

General ticket sales begin Friday at 9 a.m. on Minaj's website. A presale for Citi cardholders currently is available via Ticketmaster. Hardcore fans seeking a VIP experience can purchase the "Gag City Headquarters Package" or the "Diamond Ticket" package.

"Pink Friday 2," which serves as a sequel to Minaj's 2010 debut album "Pink Friday," includes the hit song "Super Freaky Girl," which debuted in the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100. Minaj also recently received two Grammy nominations for the song "Barbie World," a collaboration with Ice Spice and Aqua for the "Barbie" movie.

Friday, March 29

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148