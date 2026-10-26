Nike releases Philly-inspired Air Force 1 sneakers to welcome LeBron James to Sixers

LeBron James' lifetime contract with Nike is following him to Philly with a new pair of sneakers marking his addition to the Sixers this season.

As James made his home debut last week, Nike revealed the new Air Force 1 '01 "Philly" sneakers that feature a series of callouts to the city. The leather low tops have a red, white and blue design with the letters "PHL" written on the sides and "Phila" embroidered on the back in script. The soles are blue, and the insoles feature a black-and-white brick design that's been broken by a Nike logo symbolizing James' arrival in a new city.

The latest Air Force 1 '01 variant comes after Nike unveiled another pair of low tops commemorating the New York Knicks' first title in 53 years. James and the Sixers spoiled the Knicks' ring night at Madison Square Garden last week in the season opener and have shown their promise as Eastern Conference contenders through the first week of NBA action.

James, 41, signed his first deal with Nike when he was 18 years old. The $90 million contract set a record at the time for the largest rookie shoe and endorsement deal ever signed by a basketball player. In 2015, he signed a lifetime contract with the brand in a deal that pays him an estimated $30-40 million per year for his signature shoe line.

James' newest on-court shoes are the Nike LeBron 24s, which he wore in blue and red for the Sixers' home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The sneaker is billed as James' lightest model to date, featuring a mesh "KingNet" material designed to be more breathable.

The Air Force 1 '01 "Philly" sneakers retail for $140 and went on sale via SNKRS and Center City's Lapstone & Hammer shop. The sneakers quickly sold out at Lapstone & Hammer with estimated shipping in late February. Nike has not shared information about whether the sneakers will be restocked. The Nike LeBron 24s launch globally on Nov. 17 online and at select stores.

James is one of four Sixers players in the team's starting lineup with signature sneakers. Tyrese Maxey premiered his first signature shoe, the New Balance Maxey v1, that becomes available Nov. 2. Joel Embiid, who moved from Under Armour to Skechers, launched the brand's first signature basketball sneaker, the SKX JE1, in December. And Jaylen Brown, who owns his own sneaker brand 741 Performance, debuted his second signature collection in September — dubbed "Not from Here" — with plans to release the line next month.

VJ Edgecombe may not be far off from getting his own line. The rising star signed a multiyear shoe contract with Adidas last year and is rumored to be developing his own signature shoe with the brand.