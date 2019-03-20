More Culture:

March 20, 2019

N.J. Sen. Cory Booker gushes over girlfriend Rosario Dawson to Ellen

Relationship came to light after Dawson 'got TMZ'd'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Celebrities
N.J. Sen. Cory Booker gushes over girlfriend Rosario Dawson to Ellen Source/YouTube

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker talks to Ellen about his relationship with actress Rosario Dawson.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Wednesday afternoon. Amid their discussion on politics and Booker's run for president in 2020, the two discussed the new love of his life, Rosario Dawson.

Dawson confirmed the two were dating earlier this week on Monday. DeGeneres notes that the two were trying to keep the relationship private, but Booker says, “She got TMZ’d.”

He adds, “She was visiting me in D.C., and she left for the airport, and she got ambushed at the airport. I suddenly get this little video from her [saying] that ‘I got TMZ’d.’”

But the senator notes that her confirmation of their relationship “was wonderful. She’s just an incredible human being.”

As DeGeneres discusses the difficulty of their relationship now being brought under a microscope, the presidential hopeful acknowledged the difficulties, but says she inspires him. “She’s just a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already, and sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable.”

But the glow doesn't end there, he adds, “She really has this nurturing spirit that’s made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly." 

Ellen then tries to convince Booker to hold off on the wedding until 2021, so he can have the wedding at the White House. "If you go in single, and then you have a wedding in the White House - I mean, we would watch. That would be like our Royal Wedding." 

Watch the full interview below. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Celebrities New Jersey Politics Rosario Dawson Cory Booker

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Investigations

Massive cocaine haul reportedly found in bust at Port of Philadelphia
Port of Philadelphia

Food and Drink

Questlove partners with Impossible Meat to make vegan cheesesteak
Questlove

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Discussions

Former Eagle, former Flyer to talk health benefits of using THC and CBD
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil

Healthy Eating

Stock your freezer with these healthier chicken nugget brands
healthy frozen chicken nuggets

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved