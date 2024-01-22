More News:

January 22, 2024

Norristown water main break causes flooding, street closures

Over 300 homes were without water Monday morning as officials worked to quell the 16 in. break. Multiple streets are closed and some residents have evacuated

By Michaela Althouse
Penn and Cherry Streets Norristown Streetview/Google Maps

A 16 in. break Monday morning caused multiple street closures at the above intersection in Norristown. Officials are working to shut off the valve and salt roads to prevent ice.

Officials are at work Monday morning repairing a water main break in Norristown that left multiple streets closed and caused some residents to evacuate. 

Just after 4 a.m. Monday, the Norristown Fire Department posted about the break at W. Penn and Cherry streets and asked residents to avoid the area. Officials from Pennsylvania American Water are working to shut off the valves, and once that's complete water will start to recede, Fire Chief Tom O'Donnell told CBS3. In the meantime, streets are closed, many residents are without water. 

Route 202, also known as Markley Street, Northbound at Main Street is closed, as are Penn, Cherry, Barbadoes and Anne streets in the area and drivers can expect delays. Public works officials have begun spreading salt to prevent roads from icing over. 

The break happened around 3 a.m. and is about 16 in. long. Once valves have been shut off, repair work can begin, which is expected to continue all day Monday. The Norristown Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of repairs or why the break might have occurred. 

Approximately 300 properties ,including two Montgomery County government buildings, don't have water as of Monday morning. Officials didn't have a number on how many properties have flooded, CBS reported. 

It is not mandatory for residents to evacuate, but there is a warming station at Norristown Fire Department's Fairmount Station and personnel went door-to-door informing residents about the issue. Some residents have elected to evacuate as a precaution. 

