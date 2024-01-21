More News:

Montgomery County authorities offer $5,000 reward for help identifying suspects in deadly Norristown shooting

35-year-old William Carter of Norristown was robbed, shot and killed on Saturday; the suspects fled in a stolen Toyota RAV4 that was later involved in a vehicle fire, authorities say

A 35-year-old Norristown resident was robbed, shot and killed on Saturday, police say. Montgomery County authorities are now offering a $5,000 reward for information on the attackers. The above photo shows three of the alleged suspects in the shooting.

Montgomery County authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a robbery and deadly shooting that took place in Norristown on Saturday.

Around 7:50 p.m., Norristown police were dispatched to West Wood Street and Powell Street for a report of shots fired. Police found 35-year-old William Carter of Norristown dead on the sidewalk from a gunshot wound, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation by Norristown police and Montgomery County detectives found that Carter left the home of an acquaintance on Powell Street to retrieve something from his vehicle. He was then attacked, robbed and shot.

According to video surveillance that captured the scene, three male suspects ran from a gray Toyota RAV4 and robbed Carter while a fourth male remained in the driver's seat. After robbing Carter, one of the suspects shot and killed him. The suspects then fled in the vehicle, driving westbound on West Wood Street at a "high rate of speed," according to authorities.

Later that night, around 3 a.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle fire at Willow and Roberts streets in Norristown. They found a gray Toyota RAV4 "completely engulfed in flames," according to authorities. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen in Cheltenham in December. The stolen vehicle involved in the fire is believed to be the same vehicle used by the attackers on Saturday, authorities say. 

Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying any of the suspects. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of any or all of the perpetrators. Anyone with information can contact the Norristown police at 610-270-0977 or the Montgomery County detectives at 610-226-5553.

