January 19, 2024

Infant abandoned at Walmart in Northeast Philly by shoppers who were confronted about stealing

Two men and a woman fled the store when approached by security, leaving the baby behind

By Michael Tanenbaum
A 3-month-old infant was abandoned at a Walmart in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. Two men and a woman fled the store on Byberry Road when confronted for shoplifting, leaving the baby behind, according to authorities.

Philadelphia police are searching for three people who abandoned a 3-month-old baby girl at a Walmart on Thursday night after they were confronted for trying to steal from the Northeast Philly store.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the Walmart on the 4300 block of Byberry Road, near the Philadelphia Mills mall, police said.

LATEST: Philadelphia declares snow emergency; schools close and city orders vehicles off plow routes

Police were told by Walmart's security staff that two men and a woman had fled the building after they were caught shoplifting.

The baby was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and was found to be in good health.

An investigation is underway with the police department's Special Victims Unit. Police said anyone with information about the incident can call (215) 685-3260 to submit an anonymous tip.

