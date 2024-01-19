Infant abandoned at Walmart in Northeast Philly by shoppers who were confronted about stealing

Philadelphia police are searching for three people who abandoned a 3-month-old baby girl at a Walmart on Thursday night after they were confronted for trying to steal from the Northeast Philly store.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the Walmart on the 4300 block of Byberry Road, near the Philadelphia Mills mall, police said.

Police were told by Walmart's security staff that two men and a woman had fled the building after they were caught shoplifting.

The baby was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and was found to be in good health.

An investigation is underway with the police department's Special Victims Unit. Police said anyone with information about the incident can call (215) 685-3260 to submit an anonymous tip.