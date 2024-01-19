More News:

January 19, 2024

Philadelphia declares snow emergency; schools close and city orders vehicles off plow routes

The snow emergency in Philly also shuts down many public buildings and delays trash and recycling collections due for today to next week

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly's snow emergency requires residents to move their cars off of snow emergency routes for plowing. Above is Lancaster Ave in West Philly; this portion of Lancaster Ave received plowing and salting treatment overnight.

With up to 6 inches of snow expected today, Philadelphia issued a snow emergency declaration. The emergency went into effect today at 7 a.m.

As part of the Jan. 19 snow emergency, all district schools, Free Library branches, city health centers, courts and recreation centers are closed today. The city of Philadelphia provided a litany of resources and advisories online. A Code Blue issued on Sunday remains in effect, and those experiencing homelessness may enter shelters without ID at this time.

Due to the snow emergency, all vehicles on snow plow routes must be moved to alternate parking spots. Any vehicles remaining on those routes will be towed and ticketed. There are over 110 miles of snow emergency routes, compiled on the city of Philadelphia's website. Residents can track plow trucks online, and anyone with their vehicle moved can call 215-686-SNOW (7669) and press option 4 for assistance.

Trash and recycling collection will prove to be complicated in the coming days, as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday already shifted the schedule this week. Any collections usually scheduled for Thursdays will now be picked up today

Unfortunately, with sanitation crews moving to snow operation, collections usually scheduled for Fridays are suspended; anyone expecting trash and recycling pick-ups today, will have to hold their materials until next Friday, Jan 26. Alternatively, residents can drop off their materials at sanitation convenience centers.

SEPTA crews have been pretreating targeted portions of the regional rail station, and snow removal contractors will salt and clear regional rail platforms starting at 2 p.m. Crews will also work to clear crosswalks, walkways and other surrounding areas as needed. 

SEPTA recommends commuters plan their trips with additional travel time and use the Broad Street and Market Frankford lines. Look for updates on specific lines on the SEPTA website or Twitter/X account. Similarly, expect delays at Philadelphia International Airport, which recommends fliers to check with their airlines for flight updates.

The city's office of emergency management points to its ReadyPhiladelphia alert system, which will send weather updates and additional emergency alerts via text and email. There is no end date or time for Philly's snow emergency as of yet, but the National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory going to 10 p.m. tonight.

