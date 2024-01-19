More News:

January 19, 2024

What to know about shoveling snow in Philly to avoid fines and meet city requirements

Officials reiterated Friday that residents who don't clear sidewalks could face penalties of up to $300 per violation

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Snow
Snow shoveling requirements Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

As heavy snowfall came Friday, Philadelphia officials reminded residents of their obligation to shovel snow from their sidewalks — or face fines as high as $300 per violation. The above photo shows a resident of Ann Arbor, Michigan shoveling snow in 2023.

As snow blanketed Philadelphia on Friday, residents across the city are engaging in a timeless ritual: breaking out their snow shovels. More than a mere gesture of brotherly love, the act of shoveling the sidewalk in front of one's home is actually a legal obligation for Philadelphia residents — and it can be an expensive one to ignore.

By Saturday, Philadelphia could see up to 7 inches of snow. It's the first time Philly has seen this much snowfall in a record-breaking stretch of time, but as far as the city is concerned, that's no excuse for residents and businesses failing to perform their neighborly duty of keeping sidewalks clear.

Under local law, Philly residents are required to shovel a path at least three feet wide along the sidewalks in front of their properties. This must be done within six hours after snow stops falling. If not, city residents run the risk of being fined anywhere from $50 to $300 per violation.

Residents are expected to avoid shoveling snow into the street, which can hamper city workers' efforts to keep roadways clear, and to shovel around fire hydrants so firefighters can access them in the event of an emergency. The recommended clearance around a hydrant is between three and five feet.

While Philadelphia's shoveling rules have been in place for years, city officials reminded residents of them during a press conference Friday morning, which was held by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with Mayor Cherelle Parker and Managing Director Tumar Alexander.

Dominick Mireles, the OEM's director, said Philadelphians should be careful while shoveling. "When it comes to snow removal, pace yourself," he said. "You don’t have to get it all done at once. Do it in 15-minute increments."

The city also advised residents to avoid overextending themselves physically, encouraging them to stop and take a break if they start sweating while shoveling. Among other potential health risks, the strenuous activity of shoveling can trigger heart attacks in some people. 

Mireles encouraged the use of products like deicer or cat litter to help clear snow. Where possible, Mireles said that residents should help their neighbors by shoveling extra snow beyond their immediate properties, especially for those who are elderly or recovering from a recent medical procedure. 

For more information on snow removal, Philly residents can look at the Department of Streets' website. Improperly cleared sidewalks can be reported online or by using the city's 311 app

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Snow Philadelphia Winter Weather Shoveling Snowstorm

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Temple University probed by U.S. Dept. of Education for alleged antisemitism stemming from pro-Palestine protests
Temple University discrimination probe

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Health News

Philly confirms another case of measles in ongoing outbreak
Measles outbreak

Celebrities

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic drank beer and ate 50-cent wings at McGillin's after losing to the Sixers
nikola jokic mcgillin's

Eagles

If this is it for Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata will be ready to carry the Eagles' culture forward
Jordan-Mailata-Eagles-Bills-11.26.2023-NFL.jpg

Fitness

2024 Broad Street Run returns to May race date and finish line location inside Navy Yard
Broad Street Run 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved