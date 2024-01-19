What to know about shoveling snow in Philly to avoid fines and meet city requirements

As snow blanketed Philadelphia on Friday, residents across the city are engaging in a timeless ritual: breaking out their snow shovels. More than a mere gesture of brotherly love, the act of shoveling the sidewalk in front of one's home is actually a legal obligation for Philadelphia residents — and it can be an expensive one to ignore.

By Saturday, Philadelphia could see up to 7 inches of snow. It's the first time Philly has seen this much snowfall in a record-breaking stretch of time, but as far as the city is concerned, that's no excuse for residents and businesses failing to perform their neighborly duty of keeping sidewalks clear.

Under local law, Philly residents are required to shovel a path at least three feet wide along the sidewalks in front of their properties. This must be done within six hours after snow stops falling. If not, city residents run the risk of being fined anywhere from $50 to $300 per violation.

Residents are expected to avoid shoveling snow into the street, which can hamper city workers' efforts to keep roadways clear, and to shovel around fire hydrants so firefighters can access them in the event of an emergency. The recommended clearance around a hydrant is between three and five feet.

While Philadelphia's shoveling rules have been in place for years, city officials reminded residents of them during a press conference Friday morning, which was held by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with Mayor Cherelle Parker and Managing Director Tumar Alexander.

Dominick Mireles, the OEM's director, said Philadelphians should be careful while shoveling. "When it comes to snow removal, pace yourself," he said. "You don’t have to get it all done at once. Do it in 15-minute increments."

The city also advised residents to avoid overextending themselves physically, encouraging them to stop and take a break if they start sweating while shoveling. Among other potential health risks, the strenuous activity of shoveling can trigger heart attacks in some people.

Mireles encouraged the use of products like deicer or cat litter to help clear snow. Where possible, Mireles said that residents should help their neighbors by shoveling extra snow beyond their immediate properties, especially for those who are elderly or recovering from a recent medical procedure.



For more information on snow removal, Philly residents can look at the Department of Streets' website. Improperly cleared sidewalks can be reported online or by using the city's 311 app.