January 18, 2024

Philadelphia could get up to 6 inches of snow Friday

A winter storm will reach southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey early in the morning, according to the National Weather Service

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
A winter weather advisory has been issued in the Philadelphia region for Friday, Jan. 19. The storm may cause an accumulation of up to 6 inches of snow, according to forecasts.

Philadelphia's snow drought was broken on Monday, and even more snow is expected in the region this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. Most of the Delaware Valley should experience 2-5 inches of snow. The heaviest accumulations, between 5-6 inches, are expected in portions of South Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, according to the NWS. 

RELATED: Frigid weather can cause serious ailments; here are signs for frostbite, hypothermia and other conditions

Snow is expected to begin between 4 and 7 a.m., with the steadiest snowfall happening from the late morning into the afternoon. Travel could be difficult across the region, with slippery, hazardous conditions potentially impacting commutes. Temperatures will quickly drop into the teens late Friday night, according to the NWS, causing any untreated roads to become icy and dangerous.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia Schools has already announced that its high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city will be closed Friday.

Coastal South Jersey, including areas of Cumberland and Atlantic counties, is expected to experience a mixture of snow and rain Friday morning and may see 1-3 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

Philadelphia has not experienced 6 inches of snow in one day in 1,128 days, the NWS said. Earlier this week, about 1 1/2 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia, beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday morning. The cold and icy conditions caused transit delays, school closures and slushy roads.

Here's the Philadelphia forecast from the National Weather Service, as of Thursday afternoon:

FRIDAY: Snow, mainly before 10 p.m. High temperature near 31 degrees, low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Snow accumulation between 3-6 inches.
SATURDAY: Areas of blowing snow. High near 24, low around 15. Blustery. Winds gust as strong as 35 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny, mostly clear. High near 31, low around 13. Blustery.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High temperature around 34 degrees, low about 25
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny during the day then chance of rain at night. High of 42, low around 33.

