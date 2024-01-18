Philadelphia could get up to 6 inches of snow Friday

Philadelphia's snow drought was broken on Monday, and even more snow is expected in the region this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. Most of the Delaware Valley should experience 2-5 inches of snow. The heaviest accumulations, between 5-6 inches, are expected in portions of South Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, according to the NWS.

Snow is expected to begin between 4 and 7 a.m., with the steadiest snowfall happening from the late morning into the afternoon. Travel could be difficult across the region, with slippery, hazardous conditions potentially impacting commutes. Temperatures will quickly drop into the teens late Friday night, according to the NWS, causing any untreated roads to become icy and dangerous.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia Schools has already announced that its high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city will be closed Friday.

Coastal South Jersey, including areas of Cumberland and Atlantic counties, is expected to experience a mixture of snow and rain Friday morning and may see 1-3 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

Philadelphia has not experienced 6 inches of snow in one day in 1,128 days, the NWS said. Earlier this week, about 1 1/2 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia, beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday morning. The cold and icy conditions caused transit delays, school closures and slushy roads.

Here's the Philadelphia forecast from the National Weather Service, as of Thursday afternoon: