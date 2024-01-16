Philly's first snowfall in 2 years causes Regional Rail delays, slushy roads

Philadelphia's snow drought is officially over.

About 1 1/2 inches fell on the city, beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. in Philadelphia and Delaware counties and parts of Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties. Conditions may cause commuting delays due to slick roads, and more snow is expected later in the week.

Philadelphia had gone 715 days without meaningful accumulation, the longest streak ever.

The wintery conditions Sunday, when temperatures in the region plunged below freezing, prompting a Code Blue advisory. Snowfall started Monday evening, and light freezing rain and snow are expected until early Tuesday afternoon. Initial forecasts predicted anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow.

As a result, PennDOT lowered the speed limit to 45 mph on I-95, I-295, I-76, I-476, I-276, as well as U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422 and State Routes 63 and 309. PennDOT said it may lower speeds on other roads if conditions warrant it, but for now warned drivers to take it slow, avoid passing plow trucks and pack an emergency kit in their vehicles. According to 6ABC, about 100 trucks will be out to treat the roads to improve driving conditions.

The School District of Philadelphia continued to operate on a normal schedule, though the city's parochial schools closed. The Community College of Philadelphia opted to cancel classes before 10 a.m. Many other schools in the region, including some charter and private schools in the city, either closed or opened late.

Several Regional Rail trains, including those on the Airport, Chestnut Hill West, Fox Chase, Newark, Thorndale, Warminster and West Trenton lines, were operating on delays Tuesday morning, according to SEPTA.

More winter weather is on the way, with snow expected Friday around 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Cold temperatures are expected to stay, with highs between 20 and 30 degrees forecasted all week.

The last time Philadelphia saw significant snowfall was Jan. 29, 2022, when the 7 1/2 inches hit the region, though there have been occasional dustings and bouts of freezing rain. In late 2023, the city broke the record for the longest "snow drought," surpassing a record set in 1973.

Here's the Philadelphia forecast from the National Weather Service, as of Tuesday morning: