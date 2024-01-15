Philly’s snow drought may end Tuesday morning, meteorologists say

After 716 days, Philly’s record-long snow drought is likely to end. The Philadelphia region is expected to see 1-3 inches of snow between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Following a Code Blue emergency issued Sunday as temperatures dipped into freezing numbers, the upcoming storm system is the first of two that could bring winter weather to the Delaware Valley this week. Another storm that is currently forecast to reach the Philadelphia area on Friday is likely to result in more snow, according to the NWS.

The last time Philly got an inch or more of snow was Jan. 29, 2022, according to the NWS. That storm dumped a total of 7 1/2 inches of snow in Philadelphia and 16 inches in Atlantic City. While the city and nearby areas have seen periodic dustings and wet mixtures of wintry precipitation since then, there hasn’t been a meaningful accumulation of snow in the Philadelphia region in nearly two years.

Forecasters initially thought the city's snowless streak could have been broken in early January when early models showed the possibility of a winter storm dumping a significant amount of snow in and around Philadelphia. But while the Lehigh Valley and other areas north of Philadelphia saw snow from that storm system, hopes for a snow day in Philly were quickly dashed when rain came instead.

Late last year, the city’s snow drought surpassed a record-long snowless streak that ended in 1973.



Even before this week’s forecast, experts have been expecting an end to Philly’s snow drought to arrive this winter. All told, the 2023-2024 winter season is predicted to bring a total of about 25 inches of snow to the Philadelphia region, according to predictive models from PA Weather Action. The same model predicts as much as 83 inches of snow in Susquehanna County, in the northeastern corner of the state, and 120 inches in parts of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Here is the latest daily forecast for Philadelphia from the NWS:



Monday night: Snow. Low around 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Calm wind around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible

Tuesday: Snow likely before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Northeast wind 5-15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Northwest wind around 10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 26 degrees. West wind 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees

Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees

Thursday night: A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%

Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%

Friday night: A chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. Blustery

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14 degrees. Blustery