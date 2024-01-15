Pantless joggers to raise money for medical research during Cupid's Undie Run

Racers, take your places and take off your clothing: Cupid's Undie Run returns next month for another scantily clad charity event.

The annual fundraiser takes place in multiple U.S. cities, and Philly's run will kick off at noon on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Xfinity Live! Participants can grab a drink and warm up to some music before the roughly mile-long run starts at 2 p.m. As the name would imply, runners are encouraged to jog in their boxers, briefs and bras — the event's organizers are flexible on outfits as long as people "keep it PG-13."

Interested undie runners can register for $40 until Jan. 19, when the cost increases to $45. The registration fee will climb again to $50 in the week prior to the event. All participants must be 21 or older, since alcohol will be served on the premises.

Cupid's Undie Run supports those living with neurofibromatosis, a cluster of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerve tissue. All money raised goes to the Children's Tumor Foundation, a leader in NF research.

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 12-4 p.m.

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.