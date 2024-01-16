Dilworth Park's Ice Festival to feature skating, carving and a full-size frozen piano

Philly is keeping it chill this weekend with an event in Center City dedicated to all things icy.

Dilworth Park, located on the west side of City Hall, is hosting its Ice Festival Saturday, Jan. 20, from 3-7 p.m., weather permitting. The event will feature skating, sculptures and music played on a baby grand piano made entirely of ice.

The park will be decorated with winter installations, including mini golf holes made from ice and a huge inflatable igloo. The festival will feature youth figure skaters and professional ice dancers at the Rothman Orthopaedics ice rink, as well as dueling ice carvers and circus performers. Attendees can hop on the ice at any time, and ice princesses will join families at 3:30 p.m. for a special skate.

Artists from the Ice Sculpture Philly studio will construct the piano, and at 6 p.m., a pianist from the Marian Anderson Historical Society in Center City will perform music on it.

Firepits and snacks like grilled cheese, tomato soup, hot wings and jalapeño poppers will be available for those looking for warmth. Cocktails, as well as local and craft beers, also will be sold.



The festival is free to attend and pay-as-you-go for food, drinks and skating.



Can't make it to the festival? Dilworth Park's winter attractions, including the ice rink, will be open through Feb. 25. The Wintergarden, an outdoor sanctuary featuring reindeer topiaries and twinkling lights, will remain open until March 17.

Saturday, Jan. 20



3-7 p.m. | Free to attend



Dilworth Park



1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102