More Events:

January 16, 2024

Dilworth Park's Ice Festival to feature skating, carving and a full-size frozen piano

The Center City event takes place this weekend and includes music, circus performers and crafts for kids

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Ice Skating
dilworth park ice festival Provided Image/Center City District

Dilworth Park in Center City is hosting its Ice Festival Saturday, Jan. 20. It will feature skating, carving and seasonal refreshments.

Philly is keeping it chill this weekend with an event in Center City dedicated to all things icy.

Dilworth Park, located on the west side of City Hall, is hosting its Ice Festival Saturday, Jan. 20, from 3-7 p.m., weather permitting. The event will feature skating, sculptures and music played on a baby grand piano made entirely of ice.

RELATED: Disney characters to visit Franklin Square this month for Ice Princess Night

The park will be decorated with winter installations, including mini golf holes made from ice and a huge inflatable igloo. The festival will feature youth figure skaters and professional ice dancers at the Rothman Orthopaedics ice rink, as well as dueling ice carvers and circus performers. Attendees can hop on the ice at any time, and ice princesses will join families at 3:30 p.m. for a special skate. 

Artists from the Ice Sculpture Philly studio will construct the piano, and at 6 p.m., a pianist from the Marian Anderson Historical Society in Center City will perform music on it.

Firepits and snacks like grilled cheese, tomato soup, hot wings and jalapeño poppers will be available for those looking for warmth. Cocktails, as well as local and craft beers, also will be sold.

The festival is free to attend and pay-as-you-go for food, drinks and skating. 

Can't make it to the festival? Dilworth Park's winter attractions, including the ice rink, will be open through Feb. 25. The Wintergarden, an outdoor sanctuary featuring reindeer topiaries and twinkling lights, will remain open until March 17. 


Ice Festival

Saturday, Jan. 20
3-7 p.m. | Free to attend
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Ice Skating Philadelphia Center City Ice Entertainment Winter Dilworth Park Kid-friendly

Videos

Featured

Dallas-Cowboys-Playoffs-Fans

Hilarious stats from Cowboys' decades of playoff losses
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Spruce Hill residents seek to add pedestrian plaza to slow traffic near Penn Alexander School
43rd and Spruce streets

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Women's Health

Mammography AI can cost patients extra. Is it worth it?
Mammogram AI Software

Food & Drink

Popeyes will give out free chicken wings if the Eagles win the Super Bowl
popeyes free wings super bowl

Eagles

Eagles' road to the Super Bowl is now clearer
011524JaredGoff

parties

Get the celebrity treatment at the Philadelphia Film Society's 2024 Oscars party and screening
Oscars decorative statue

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved