More Events:

January 14, 2024

Disney characters to visit Franklin Square this month for Ice Princess Night

Princesses Elsa and Anna, of 'Frozen,' will be in attendance during the free event on Saturday, Jan. 27

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Franklin Square
franklin square ice princess night Cari Feiler Bender/Relief Communications, LLC

Princesses Elsa and Anna, of Disney's 'Frozen,' will be in attendance during the free Ice Princess Night event at Franklin Square on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Disney fans of all ages will have the chance to "meet" some fan-favorite characters during an event later this month at Franklin Square. 

The historic park is hosting a family-friendly Ice Princess Night on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5-7 p.m. The event is free to attend and will feature appearances by multiple Disney princesses as well as games, sing-alongs and giveaways.

MORE: Philadelphia Zoo to display huge troll sculptures made from salvaged wood

Ice Princess Night will include appearances by Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." The characters will be on-hand to join in photo ops and meet-and-greet with attendees.

Also during the event, there will be kid-friendly games, giant bubbles, sing-alongs, ice sculpting, children's fitness activities with YoYo and free giveaways from PECO.

The ice princess event is part of Winter in Franklin Square. The park's lineup of wintry activities, which run through the end of February, also features the Electrical Spectacle Light Show, themed mini golf, street curling and seasonal food and beverages. 

Franklin Square is free to enter, and is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the winter months.

Ice Princess Night

Saturday, Jan. 27
5-7 p.m. | Free to attend
Franklin Square
200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Franklin Square Philadelphia Frozen Old City Disney Weekend Historic Philadelphia Winter Kid-friendly

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS New Banking Office Ribbon Cutting

WSFS celebrates grand opening of new banking office and Wiss Fiss Lounge
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know

Just In

Must Read

Business

Wissahickon Brewing Co. plans to open new taproom and kombucha brewery in Olde Kensington
Wissahickon Brewing New

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Illness

COVID-19 is surging again in Philly, but hospitalizations and deaths are not
COVID-19 surge Philly

Entertainment

Next In Line Comedy, known for hosting pop-up shows, now has its own club
Next In Line Comedy Club

Flyers

Jamie Drysdale shines in Flyers debut to the embrace of his new city
Jamie-Drysdale-Flyers-Canadiens-1.11.2024-NHL.jpg

Arts & Culture

'Unhoused' exhibit at Mütter Museum explores homelessness as public health issue
Homeless exhibit Mütter

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved