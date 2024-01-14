Disney characters to visit Franklin Square this month for Ice Princess Night

Disney fans of all ages will have the chance to "meet" some fan-favorite characters during an event later this month at Franklin Square.

The historic park is hosting a family-friendly Ice Princess Night on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5-7 p.m. The event is free to attend and will feature appearances by multiple Disney princesses as well as games, sing-alongs and giveaways.

Ice Princess Night will include appearances by Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." The characters will be on-hand to join in photo ops and meet-and-greet with attendees.

Also during the event, there will be kid-friendly games, giant bubbles, sing-alongs, ice sculpting, children's fitness activities with YoYo and free giveaways from PECO.

The ice princess event is part of Winter in Franklin Square. The park's lineup of wintry activities, which run through the end of February, also features the Electrical Spectacle Light Show, themed mini golf, street curling and seasonal food and beverages.

Franklin Square is free to enter, and is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the winter months.

Saturday, Jan. 27



5-7 p.m. | Free to attend



Franklin Square



200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106