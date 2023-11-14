Luxury apartment tower to open near Yards taproom, Silk City Diner in Northern Liberties

Developers celebrated the topping off of a 12-story luxury apartment building Monday that will add 329 units to Northern Liberties.

The tower at 408 Spring Garden St. will have studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and several coworking spaces. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, dog park and spa. There also will be 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the lower floors, 89 parking spaces and 89 bike stalls.

"We are building in an incredible neighborhood, but in a particular location that has always been more of a pass-through area and not a prime location for design-forward residential development,” Southern Land Co. vice president Brian Emmons said. "We are changing that and introducing an opportunity to live in an area rich in character and convenience and in a building that will help spur more change and growth in the neighborhood."

Provided Image/Southern Land Company Southern Land Company topped off its 12-story, mixed-use project at Fifth and Spring Garden streets in Northern Liberties on Monday.

The east end of Northern Liberties' southern border also is getting a major influx of apartments, with more than 1,000 units expected to open in the coming years. Among those projects are the 470-unit Rivermark Northern Liberties development at the site of the former Festival Pier music venue and a 360-unit tower at Second and Spring Garden streets.

Southern Land Co.'s other Philly projects include the 28-story Arrive University City tower and the 48-story Laurel Rittenhouse, now the city's tallest residential tower. The company also is completing a 27-story mixed-use tower called The Josephine at 1620 Sansom St. in Center City.