Luxury apartment tower to open near Yards taproom, Silk City Diner in Northern Liberties

November 14, 2023
Developers celebrated the topping off of a 12-story luxury apartment building Monday that will add 329 units to Northern Liberties.
The tower at 408 Spring Garden St. will have studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and several coworking spaces. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, dog park and spa. There also will be 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the lower floors, 89 parking spaces and 89 bike stalls.
The complex is being built by Southern Land Co. at the same intersection that includes Silk City Diner, the Yards Brewing Co. taproom and The Carson, a 382-unit apartment tower constructed by Rodin Development at the site of a former shopping center.
The Carson, which is now leasing, was expected to include an Amazon Fresh grocery store on the ground floor, but the commercial space there remains vacant. Amazon's tech-forward supermarket concept has seen delayed openings and litigation over numerous planned U.S. locations, including one in Willow Grove.
The Southern Land Co., a Nashville-based developer, has spearheaded three other luxury residences in Philadelphia in recent years. Its Northern Liberties project, a steel and concrete plank building, was designed by architecture firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz. Leasing is expected to begin in late 2024.
"We are building in an incredible neighborhood, but in a particular location that has always been more of a pass-through area and not a prime location for design-forward residential development,” Southern Land Co. vice president Brian Emmons said. "We are changing that and introducing an opportunity to live in an area rich in character and convenience and in a building that will help spur more change and growth in the neighborhood."
The east end of Northern Liberties' southern border also is getting a major influx of apartments, with more than 1,000 units expected to open in the coming years. Among those projects are the 470-unit Rivermark Northern Liberties development at the site of the former Festival Pier music venue and a 360-unit tower at Second and Spring Garden streets.
Southern Land Co.'s other Philly projects include the 28-story Arrive University City tower and the 48-story Laurel Rittenhouse, now the city's tallest residential tower. The company also is completing a 27-story mixed-use tower called The Josephine at 1620 Sansom St. in Center City.