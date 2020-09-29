More News:

September 29, 2020

Amazon grocery store planned for Northern Liberties project, report says

Two other locations expected in Philadelphia area

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Grocery Stores
Amazon Grocery Northern Liberties Source/BLT Architects

A Northern Liberties project led by Rodin Development is expected to feature an Amazon grocery store. The development, which includes 382 apartments, is slated for the corner of 5th and Spring Garden streets.

A mixed-used project proposed at the corner of 5th and Spring Garden streets in Northern Liberties reportedly will include Philadelphia's first Amazon grocery store.

The project, led by Rodin Development, was introduced to Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board back in February. It calls for a 13-story building with 382 residential units, ground floor retail and 211 parking spaces, most of them underground.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported that Amazon has signed a lease for 40,000 square feet of the 60,000 square feet on the ground floor of the development. The retail portion would face 6th Street and Spring Garden Street.

Rodin previously completed the Rodin Square development in Fairmount in 2016, bringing the Amazon-owned Whole Foods and several other retailers to a complex that includes nearly 300 rental units.

Amazon has long been at work developing plans for a grocery store concept that the tech giant aims to open at locations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle. Two other Philadelphia area locations in Bensalem and Warrington have been reported as sites for additional grocery stores in the near future.

Amazon already owns Whole Foods and has multiple Amazon Go stores, but now aims to create a separate brand focused on prepared foods, mainstream goods and some food service components.

The northwest boundary of Northern Liberties has seen a wave of redevelopment in recent years, from Target and the new Yards brewery to the GoPuff headquarters currently in progress and the upcoming SoNo apartments at the former site of Destination Maternity.

It's not yet clear when the project at 5th and Spring Garden will move forward and how soon an Amazon grocery store will open in Philadelphia.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Grocery Stores Northern Liberties Apartments Amazon

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers coaching rumors: How does Doc Rivers shake up the market for Philly?
Doc-Rivers_092820_usat

Spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternfly expert talks predators, 'dumb ones' and how to win this war
Spotted Lanternfly Predators

Prevention

KN95 masks shouldn't be used when treating COVID-19 patients, safety group warns
KN95 masks

Eagles

The rapid decline of Eagles LT Jason Peters is underway, with gifs and stuff
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

Casinos

Three Philly restaurants adding locations at Live! Hotel and Casino
Live Casino Restaurants

Movies

'Hocus Pocus' to be screened outdoors in Old City on five nights this October
Hocus Pocus

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved