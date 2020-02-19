Apartments, retail proposed at 5th and Spring Garden in Northern Liberties

The southwest boundary of Northern Liberties has seen a wave of redevelopment in recent years, from Target and the new Yards brewery to the GoPuff headquarters currently in progress and the upcoming apartments at the former site of Destination Maternity.

Yet another large project is now proposed at the corner of 5th and Spring Garden Streets, where a small strip mall with a Dollar General, Subway and a few other shops currently reside.

The proposal was submitted this week to Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board, which will discuss the project at a meeting on March 3.

Designed by BLT Architects, the building calls for 382 residential units, ground floor retail and 211 parking spaces, nearly all underground.

Specific details of the project remain limited at this time, but the proposal includes another pair of renderings of the building.

Source/BLT Architects

Source/BLT Architects

As of the project's CDR submission, there have not been been community meetings about the proposal. The developer is listed as R Investment Twenty One LLC. There is no timeline in place yet for the proposal to move forward.