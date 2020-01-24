Two towers proposed next to Cathedral Basilica in Logan Square

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia appears to be gaining momentum for the construction of two towers next to the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Logan Square.

A proposal presented this week to the Philadelphia Civic Design Review board detailed plans for a two-phase project at parking lot properties in the 1700 block of Race Street.

The archdiocese, working with Exeter Property Group, envisions the first phase of the project to be a 23-story building (245 feet tall) at the corner of 17th and Race streets. The tower would include 273 residential units, 3,000 square feet of retail and underground parking.

In the project's second phase, a much larger tower with a height of 685 feet is proposed fronting Vine Street between 17th and 18th streets. Specific details about the second tower were not included in the presentation.

No timetable has been giving for the project's first phase, but the proposal marks the first detailed look at what the archdiocese has in mind for the properties around its most important church.