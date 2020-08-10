King of Prussia Mall owner in talks with Amazon about fulfillment centers replacing department stores

Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is reportedly in discussions with Amazon about the possibility of converting distressed department stores into "last mile" fulfillment centers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A report on Sunday indicated that Simon, whose King of Prussia Mall is the second-largest in the country, is specifically interested in leasing former or current J.C. Penney and Sears locations to the tech giant:

A hookup between Simon and Amazon would show how retail and logistics — especially delivery for the critical last mile — are converging more rapidly. A number of U.S. malls are already doing business with Amazon, such as renting parking lots to Amazon’s huge van fleets. But for Simon to lease a large, well-located indoor location would be the rare instance of a major mall operator offering prime retail space to Amazon.

Amazon's e-commerce model has long been considered the primary threat to the future viability of malls, which have struggled in recent years as the decline of large retailers accelerates. Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney and Lord & Taylor were the latest to enter bankruptcy over the past few months.

Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners LP recently put in a joint bid to acquire J.C. Penney, whose properties Amazon has eyed as a possible site for its soon-to-launch grocery stores, a source told the Wall Street Journal.

The report suggests Simon might be willing to lease department store properties to Amazon at much lower warehouse rates than it could otherwise charge retailers.

In the past, Simon Property Group has considered converting its shuttered J.C. Penney location at the King of Prussia Mall into apartments.

But with the coronavirus pandemic complicating alternatives uses — including medical offices and senior living — the turn to logistics may be an uncomfortable solution. Many mall tenants rely on department stores to drive foot traffic and have clauses in their contracts that slash rent if these large properties remain empty.

Amazon recently posted record sales and profit figures in the midst of the pandemic, while Simon Property Group was expected to post its smallest quarterly profit in six years on Monday. The company owns or has an interest in more than 325 properties in the U.S., including seven out of ten of the country's largest malls.

The King of Prussia Mall was not specifically mentioned as a possible Amazon fulfillment center site, but considering Simon's vocal interest in the past about converting the mall's former J.C. Penney location, it is a development that could be appealing to both companies.