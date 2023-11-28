More News:

Apartments, restaurant proposed at site of former Oak Lane Diner in North Philly

The seven-story mixed-use project on Broad Street would include 46 affordable housing units and office space

By Michael Tanenbaum
Oak Lane Diner Source/Parallel Architecture Studio

A seven-story mixed-use building with apartments, office space and a restaurant has been proposed at the former home of the Oak Lane Diner. Above, a rendering of the proposal.

Developers are proposing an apartment building that would include affordable housing units, offices and a new restaurant at the former site of the Oak Lane Diner on North Broad Street.

A proposal for a seven-story mixed-use building at 6528 N. Broad St. calls for 65 residential units for seniors over 60, including 46 units for low-income tenants. The apartments would be on the third through seventh floors, and there would be 9,905 square feet of office space above the new restaurant on the ground floor.

The Oak Lane Diner originally opened at the corner of 66th Avenue in 1944 and was one of at least two diners that operated at the property. It underwent renovations in 1996 and remained in business until it was destroyed in a 2015 fire, which led to the building's eventual demolition.

The land has sat vacant ever since, yet the diner's steaming coffee cup sign remains as a landmark on Route 611.

Abeer LP, listed as the owner of the property, did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to a request for comment about the project. The proposed building was designed by Parallel Architecture Studio.

The project's description, submitted to the city's Civic Design Review board, says the building would include an underground parking lot with 19 spaces, as well as an outdoor parking lot with 20 spaces.

Notably, renderings of the project show the Oak Lane Diner sign remaining at the site. Details about the building's restaurant plans have not been provided.

The proposal will be evaluated by the CDR panel during its next monthly meeting on Dec. 5.

Oak Lane ApartmentsSource/Parallel Architecture Studio

A rendering of the building proposed at 6528 N. Broad St.


Oak Lane ApartmentsSource/Parallel Architecture Studio

Another rendering shows the proposed apartment building at the former Oak Lane Diner site.


Michael Tanenbaum
