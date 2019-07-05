Flyers mascot Gritty plans public appearance in Ocean City

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is less than a year old and it feels as though he's already been a celebrity for decades.

Fans at the Jersey Shore will have an opportunity to stand Gritty's glow next week when he makes a public appearance in Ocean City.

Gritty will be joined by several Flyers alumni on Wednesday, July 10 at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center, located on the beach block of Sixth Street.

The first half-hour of the Flyers Community Caravan event will be reserved for participants in Ocean City Recreation Department morning programs. The event will be open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and welcomes fans of all ages.

The caravan tour is intended to promote the sport of ice hockey and support young people across the region. Each event has an inflatable rink hosting alumni-run clinics and shoot-arounds, inflatable games and activities, tailgate games and more.

Flyers alumni will be available to sign autographs and Gritty will be on hand to take that all-important picture.